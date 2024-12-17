The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy cut ties with Jack, so will Billy make a surprising new alliance next?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless’ Billy (Jason Thompson), he’s proving to be like a dog with a bone in regards to his desire to get revenge on Victor (Eric Braeden). Billy Boy Abbott is understandably still outraged that The Mustache once again got the better of him, this time acquiring Chancellor, and Billy has nothing but time on his hands to make sure he can finally get one up on Victor in retaliation.

The biggest problem with Billy’s latest quest is he’s currently trying to take down the Newman patriarch while in a state of blind rage. He’s not thinking clearly and is entering that phase where he’s not considering all of the repercussions of his potential actions. And going up against Victor, the greatest tactician of daytime, you need the clearest of heads and a meticulous plan; because if the Newman patriarch considers a person a nuisance or viable threat, he’ll likely crush them.

Having said all of that, those closest to Billy haven’t really been supportive of his vengeful trajectory. Sally (Courtney Hope) seems rather concerned every time Billy speaks of wanting to see Victor fail. In fact, she almost tries to guide him off the topic to a more peaceful headspace when Billy brings him up.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Even Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) in The Young and the Restless episode that aired on December 16 tried to warn Billy. Despite her being initially intrigued by Billy's ideas as she also loathes Victor, she tells Billy she’s not sure she can support him in his quest and cautions him about going down this dark road as it can have damaging effects on his children.

Neither Sally nor Phyllis have deterred Billy, because in The Young and the Restless episode airing on December 17, he goes to Jack (Peter Bergman) with a proposal. Billy shares that he wants to destabilize Chancellor under Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) leadership, and then when the company is in bad enough shape, buy the company for parts for himself. However, in order for Billy to do any of this, he needs Jack to give him a loan.

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In what should be no shock to fans, Jack is not on board with the idea. As much as he can’t stand his longtime rival, he doesn’t want to do anything to harm his bestie, Nikki. Plus, Jack has already cautioned Billy about taking on Victor.

Unfortunately, Billy doesn’t take Jack’s rejection lightly. Billy professes to be done trying to make Jack proud and disowns Jack as his brother. The Abbott patriarch is left stunned by his sibling’s words, and Billy looks to be a man without remorse.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With Billy still determined to follow through with his Victor scheme, we can’t help but think about who he may go to for money. The richest families in town are the Abbotts, the Newmans and the Chancellors (by way of Devon [Bryton James] who inherited money from his grandmother).

Jack already turned Billy down, and the rest of the Abbott siblings are likely to do the same. All the Newmans are currently on good terms with Victor, so they probably won't defect to help Billy. As far as Devon, he may not like what Victor did to Lily (Christel Khalil), but Devon probably doesn’t want to make an enemy of his new father-in-law. So who’s left?

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If you ask us, now is a good time to bring Tucker (Trevor St. John) back to Genoa City. Yes, Billy and Tucker are far from friends and actually don’t like each other. However, if they decide to work together to wrestle Chancellor away from the Newmans, it would make for the classic “enemy of my enemy” type of partnership.

Viewers will recall that Victor used Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to steal Glissade from Tucker, making him a laughing stock in the corporate world. Tucker probably wouldn’t mind a taste of revenge. Plus, Tucker once wanted the legacy company belonging to his mother to be family-owned and run again, so it’s not hard to imagine him making a play for Chancellor.

That, of course, brings us to the pitfall of a Billy/Tucker working relationship. If they were able to acquire Chancellor, there would probably be a lot of arguing and manipulation between them as they try to decide who ultimately would run the business.

So what do you think? Can you see Billy and Tucker working together? Or do you think Billy will stoop to some pretty low means to get the cash needed for his big payback on The Great Victor Newman?