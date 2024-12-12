The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra lands a new job at…?

There are a few major players on The Young and the Restless’ canvas who are looking for employment these days. Billy (Jason Thompson), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Lily (Christel Khalil) are no longer at Chancellor, and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) is no longer running Glissade or one of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) soldiers.

Zeroing in on Audra, we feel pretty bad for her. Yes, she stole Glissade from Tucker (Trevor St. John) and foolishly trusted that Victor would be grateful to her and have her back professionally. However, after stabbing Tucker in the back for what she thought was his “betrayal” with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Victor forced Audra to share a co-CEO role with Kyle (Michael Mealor), only to berate her later and then fire her because Kyle made the request.

She did all that work to end up with nothing. Unlike Billy and Lily, she doesn’t have a family company to fall back on, and unlike Phyllis, Audra doesn’t have as many allies in Genoa City willing to give her a chance (Phyllis is a pariah, but Audra literally only has Sally [Courtney Hope] and Nate [Sean Dominic]).

With that being said, we think Audra may soon land on her feet with another corporate job relatively soon. If you’re scratching your head trying to think of where, allow us to help you. We believe there’s a chance she winds up at Chancellor with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

We’re aware of the work history between Nikki and Audra at Newman Media, but we also strongly believe Nikki unfairly fired her from the company. Nikki really only did so because she was heavily drinking at the time, and Audra could tell the Newman matriarch wasn’t sober. By all accounts, Audra was a great employee, and she wasn’t fired because of bad work. This termination from Newman Media never sat well with us, and we have to wonder if Nikki feels slightly guilty for what she did to Audra in her downward spiral. Could she offer Audra a position at Chancellor as a token of her regret? We can’t rule it out completely.

Not for nothing, Nikki could use someone of Audra’s skillset at Chancellor. The company is massive and it’s just Nikki and Claire (Hayley Erin) running the show.

If Nikki does manage to swallow her own pride and admit to herself that getting Audra on the team is a good idea, she’ll likely run the idea by Claire, and that’s where things may get sticky. Audra hasn’t been that nice to the newest Newman, especially when she was in the thick of it in her feud with Kyle. Would Claire be strictly opposed to working with Audra? It’s possible. But fitting with Claire’s personality these days, she may agree to let bygones be bygones with Audra, and offer Ms. Charles a clean slate.

Should our theory about Audra at Chancellor not pan out, we think there’s always a chance she could end up at Winters. Devon has been icy to the idea, but perhaps a few more conversations with Nate will cause Devon to thaw.

Could you see Audra at Chancellor or Winters? Let us know your thoughts.