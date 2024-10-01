The Young and the Restless spoilers: Amy Lewis’ return brings about a sibling for Nate and trouble for Lily?

When it was revealed that Hollywood vet Valarie Pettiford is headed to The Young and the Restless to step into the role of Amy Lewis, there was a lot of intrigue about what possible storyline awaits her.

For those who don’t remember Amy Lewis (originally played by Stephanie E. Williams) was a supporting character in the 80s who worked as Paul’s (Doug Davidson) assistant and spent free time hanging with her friends like Danny (Michael Damian), Traci (Beth Maitland) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). Additionally, Amy was the love interest of Nate’s (Sean Dominic) father Nathan Hastings (Nathan Purdee) before she abruptly left town. Amy’s relationship with Nathan predates that of his relationship with Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams).

With all that being said, it looks like Amy’s return to Genoa City has to deal with Nate. In The Young and the Restless episode airing on October 1, after Nate wraps a conversation with Audra (Zuleyka Silver), he gets a perplexing text message from Amy, not knowing who she is. The message reads, "Need to see you about an urgent family matter."

Nate replies, "Sorry, do I know you?" Amy simply messages back, "When we meet it will all be clear." This mysterious text message exchange leaves Nate puzzled. Considering Pettiford is not scheduled to appear on the soap until October 29 and her return is already being teased, with Amy messaging about an "urgent family matter," we have to consider the possibility that the Hastings/Winter clan is about to expand in explosive fashion.

Sean Dominic, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It’s not hard to imagine that when Amy left Genoa City decades ago, she discovered she was pregnant with Nathan’s son. However, instead of sharing the news with Nathan, she opted to raise the child on her own.

If we had to guess why she kept the news to herself we have two theories. One, she could have been fearful that Nathan’s former criminal connections could put their baby in harm's way, although he had reformed his life and was working for Paul in the private investigator business. Or two, she just wanted to cut ties with Nathan and Genoa City in hopes of a fresh start.

Anyway, fast forward to the present, and we think Amy may be reaching out to Nate in hopes that he can help with her son, Nate’s brother. We can picture a scenario where Amy’s son needs an organ transplant of some kind and hopes that Nathan is the perfect match. Naturally, Nate would be skeptical of Amy’s claim about having a brother, but in the end, we believe Nate would ultimately be willing to help.

Unfortunately, we aren’t sure that Amy will give the full backstory for Nate’s brother. Could he have a checkered past like Nathan that could prove dangerous for those who come in his orbit? Enter Lily (Christel Khalil).

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

For a while now, we’ve been calling for her to find some romance again. While we thought her partner of choice could be Cane (Daniel Goddard) if he returned to town, let’s say that she develops a bond with Nate’s new brother instead.

Having gone through a trying battle with cancer, she could probably relate to Nate’s brother if he faces a life-or-death medical crisis. Plus, if he’s charming, that would also likely go a long way to win her over. However, could a growing bond become a dangerous one for Lily if Nate’s brother has unsavory ties?

It’s also worth pointing out the irony if Lily and Nate’s brother were to develop romantic chemistry. Decades ago when Lily’s mom Druscilla (Victoria Rowell) burst onto The Young and the Restless canvas, she was drawn to Nathan before she fell for Neil (Kristoff St. John).

Until the team behind The Young and the Restless releases more details about why Amy is returning, we guess we’ll be left to ponder our theories.