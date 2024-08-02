Since The Young and the Restless is bringing back characters, why not bring back…?

With news circulating that The Young and the Restless fans are about to see a familiar, yet supposedly dead, Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) back in Genoa City soon, I revisited my long-held desire that it’s time one beloved character in particular returns to the soap’s canvas. Rather than leave you in suspense, I’ll just go ahead and tell you I’m talking about Druscilla Winters (Victoria Rowell).

I know what you’re thinking. Druscilla allegedly died off the soap in 2007 after falling off a cliff trying to stop a scuffle between Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). However, it’s worth noting that Druscilla’s body was never recovered and she was only presumed to be dead. So her being alive in 2024 is not entirely out of the realm of possibility.

Heck, Diane (Susan Walters) was literally killed by Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and yet today, Diane is married to Jack (Peter Bergman) and the co-CEO of Jabot. And while I’m not entirely sure if Cameron Kirsten is back as a hallucination of Sharon or alive and well, if it’s the latter, he too would serve as proof that no character is beyond revival as long as the portrayer is still alive.

Now for those wondering why I’d want Druscilla to return after 17 years, it’s simple. I think the Winters clan needs an "elder statesman" (not to be confused with old) or a source of familial wisdom in Genoa City. The Abbotts have that in Jack and the Newmans have that in Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki, but the Winters family doesn’t have that.

Yeah, Mamie (Veronica Redd) returned for a bit and she managed to get Nate (Sean Dominic) rehired at the family business, but she proved to be someone that Lily (Christel Khalil), Devon (Bryton James) and even Nate can’t trust in terms of her judgment.

I just think Druscilla returning as Devon and Lily’s mom and Nate’s aunt, could be good for the family. She could be the voice they all listen to when they’re not in agreement and the counselor they all need when they are seeking parental advice. Especially in moments when Devon and Lily bump heads in business, Druscilla could play referee to make sure her kids see the bigger picture of remaining united.

So I’m not entirely oblivious to the fact that if Druscilla were to return, there would need to be one heck of a storyline to explain where she’s been all these years. Lily has gone through cancer, got married and divorced, had twins and raised them, and that was all without her mother present. Devon, also without Druscilla around, has gotten married, lost his wife and baby and is now raising a young son. Not to mention, Neil (Kristoff St. John) died in Druscilla’s absence.

Short of Druscilla surviving her fall and having an epic case of amnesia, her children are not likely to be happy that she’s been living her life while they suffered, grieving her death. We can’t imagine Druscilla following in Diane’s footsteps of faking her death considering she really didn’t have a motive to do that.

Look, I know this all sounds out of left field for some, but Druscilla was such a dynamic personality that I miss her on the series. When I was younger watching the soap because it was what my grandmother had on TV, I recall her quick wit and bigger-than-life personality were a standout on The Young and the Restless. I appreciated she didn’t mind getting into it with her sister, she kept Phyllis on her toes and she was actually Sharon’s only non-familial friend in town. So beyond the Winters, Druscilla being back in Genoa City could really shake up things for quite a few players.

This is all wishful thinking at this point. There have been no reports that Rowell is returning to the role. However, since she and CBS and the Y&R execs have moved past their former issues, I can hold out hope.