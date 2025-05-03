This may sound far-fetched, but The Young and the Restless should acquire this Bold and the Beautiful character

Longtime fans of The Young and the Restless know that since The Bold and the Beautiful hit the airwaves, the two soaps have often had characters crossover, which makes sense. After all, the latter series is the younger sister of the former. Over the years, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) had story arcs that took them to LA for extended periods, Deacon (Sean Kanan) was once a staple in Genoa City and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has tormented the residents of both cities for decades.

With all that being said, I think it’s high time for another major character crossover, and not just in a limited episode capacity. It would really shake things up in daytime and provide some must-watch TV. Of course, I already have a person in mind for such an event. I’m talking about The Bold and the Beautiful’s Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Don Diamont, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

If I’m honest, I feel as if The Bold and the Beautiful has been wildly underutilizing Bill and has unfortunately tamed him these last few years. He used to be a cutthroat businessman and was arguably just as ruthless in love. This is a guy who took over Forrester Creations because he could, ordered Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to be tossed out of a helicopter due to their rivalry over Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill even slept with his son’s wife due to his “love” for her. Nowadays, Bill is not seen nearly as much, and when he’s brought on screen, he’s almost unrecognizable in terms of the choices he makes.

Bill could use a reset to bring back the fiery person he once was, and I think that could happen in Genoa City. Especially, if he were to meet a woman who would light his fire within, keeping him excited yet on his toes. As it stands now, there’s only one person in Genoa City who’d be up for that task — Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Phyllis has been single for a while now on The Young and the Restless, and I think she’s due a great romance. And I would rather not see her bounce back to Nick (Joshua Morrow) or Billy (Jason Thompson). I’d be okay with her reuniting with Jack (Peter Bergman), but he’s fully vested in Diane (Susan Walters). I believe Bill could really wow Phyllis and sweep her off her feet.

Now, for naysayers of the idea who doubt Bill would leave LA once he learns Liam (Scott Clifton) has a tumor, I’d venture to argue that’s not necessarily true. If Liam were to pass, then Bill may need a fresh start more than ever. If Liam goes through treatment, Liam may not want anything to do with Bill until his father is capable of conquering his inner demons.

On a final note, how fantastic would it be if Bill were to come to Genoa City and reveal himself to be the mysterious Aristotle Dumas? The idea is plausible, considering Aristotle is a savvy businessman, as is Bill. Plus, it’s worth noting that The Young and the Restless is old stomping grounds for Diamont, who used to play Brad Carlton.

