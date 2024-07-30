The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cameron Kirsten is back, and Sharon is in danger?

In the realm of The Young and the Restless, death is not always a definitive conclusion. Take Diane (Susan Walters) for example. For years, it was believed she died at the hands of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in self-defense. So it was a big surprise when she "returned from the dead" in 2022 alive and well. It was later explained she got help to fake her death from Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Well, could the daytime soap be prepping another resurrection of sorts with another dead character, Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby)? Perhaps.

In The Young and the Restless credits for the episode airing on July 30, a surprising name pops up among the list of actors/characters. Right after Diane Jenkins Abbott/Susan Walters scrolls up the screen, Cameron Kirsten/Linden Ashby appears. Take a look for yourself.

#yr Cast Guess who’s back ? pic.twitter.com/MXymPztMgJJuly 29, 2024

We were completely shocked to see his name, and our minds are racing thinking about what this all could mean. Again, Cameron supposedly died. It was just last summer when Sharon (Sharon Case) stabbed her longtime tormentor in an effort to save Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Faith (Reylynn Caster). Chance (Conner Floyd) who was still a cop then, even pronounced Cameron dead. So if Cameron is back among the living, we have to wonder how that’s even possible. Even if he survived the stabbing and Chance misread the vitals, he would have needed someone to aid him back to health without alerting the authorities.

Looking beyond the how, Cameron being alive could ironically help Sharon’s current storyline start to make sense. As viewers know, her doctor recently adjusted her bipolar medicine and ever since then, she’s been behaving a bit erratically and she’s been hallucinating about seeing Cassie (Camryn Grimes). We’ve suspected that someone was purposefully sabotaging Sharon’s meds, possibly forcing her doctor’s hand, as the medicine change seemed to come out of the blue. This person could be Cameron.

While this all could certainly be a possibility, allow us to raise another. Perhaps Cameron is not actually alive but similar to Cassie, Sharon starts hallucinating his existence. Like Cassie’s death, Cameron’s time stalking Sharon was incredibly traumatic for her. With her new meds still greatly impacting her, we can imagine her being reminded of that dark time in her life and then hallucinating that Cameron is back to again inflict more pain.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that when Sharon thought she killed Cameron in a separate incident back in 2003/2004, he turned out to be alive and then haunted her, pretending to be a ghost. Seeing Cameron drove her mad then. So if Cameron is back on The Young and the Restless canvas, is he really a "ghost" this time, or is he taking a play out of his old villain’s playbook? Regardless of whether Cameron is alive or Sharon imagines him, his presence at all means Sharon is in trouble.

With Victor (Eric Braeden) determined to take Chancellor from Billy (Jason Thompson), Victor and Jack (Peter Bergman) back to feuding and Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) in a custody battle, the Cameron news means the summer on The Young and the Restless continues to get more interesting.