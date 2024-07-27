The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy begins a downward spiral and yet, finds a hot new romance?

Unfortunately for The Young and the Restless' Billy (Jason Thompson), it looks like he may face some tough days ahead. As loyal viewers now know, not only did Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) cheat on Billy with Adam (Mark Grossman) in Baltimore, but Billy's also going to be in the fight of his life to keep Victor (Eric Braeden) from stealing Chancellor Industries.

On the Chelsea front, as shown in the spoiler clip below for The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of July 29, a contentious meeting between Billy, Chelsea, Adam and Sally (Courtney Hope) may lead to a confession about the secret rendezvous. Even if this discussion doesn't end with the truth being revealed, we think it's only a matter of time before all the proverbial cards are on the table.

When Billy learns the truth, he's likely to be outraged. It's one thing for Chelsea to cheat on him, but to cheat with the one man in Genoa he loathes the most is bound to be gut-wrenching. Plus, when Billy thinks about how supportive he's been of Chelsea and even Adam as they navigate Connor's (Judah Mackey) mental health struggles, Billy could become enraged.

Then there's Billy's looming battle with Victor over Chancellor. As it stands now, Billy is on cloud nine in his professional life believing he and Lily (Christel Khalil) are about to take Chancellor Industries (which he's renaming Abbott-Chancellor) to new heights. He no longer has to deal with all of Devon's (Bryton James) pushback and the headaches that came with the now-demerged Chancellor-Winters.

Well, he may prefer to bicker with Devon than take on Victor, who announced during the week of July 22 his plans to acquire Chancellor and have Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) run it. We're still shocked by Victor's ambition, but in a way respect his desire to protect Katherine Chancellor's (Jeanne Cooper) legacy. And while Victor's family thinks he won't be able to pull this all off, we've learned never to doubt The Mustache. He already secretly reacquired some shares in the company thanks to Mamie (Veronica Redd).

Christel Khalil in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If Billy is unable to stop Victor, which short of perhaps teaming up with Jack (Peter Bergman), he may not, Billy will suffer not only personally but professionally. Will such losses send him spiraling? Should fans expect the old Billy to return?

Considering Victor, Victoria and Devon all seem to think a humbling is in Billy's future, we're anticipating he may have some dark times ahead. That means someone may have to step in to rescue him, and we think this may lead to the start of a recoupling in Genoa City.

It's not hard to imagine Lily stepping in to help Billy in the aftermath of the hits he may take. The two have been bonding at work and there have been several occasions when their banter reminded us of what they shared when they were together romantically previously. Could her support and friendship lead to him realizing he's still in love with her? Would Lily be up for rekindling things?

Amelia Heinle in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We also can't rule out Victoria as Billy's hero and new romantic fling. She may be head over heels for Cole (J. Eddie Peck) at the moment, but it can be argued that it's always been Victoria who rescued Billy when he spiraled in the past. Given the two share kids, she may feel the need to help Billy if he finds himself at his mental wits' end. If he does let her in to help him, some old feelings could resurface, and the two could head back down a familiar path.

The only problem with the reunion of #Villy is it would require Billy to accept help from Victoria, and he may not. She currently knows of Victor's plans and is choosing to let Billy be blindsided. He may feel her silence is a betrayal of their friendship.

Now there's always a chance Billy could turn to Sally. After all, she's the other injured party in Adam and Chelsea's affair. Billy has been bonding with Sally lately over a few run-ins over food, so it's in the realm of possibility.