The Young and the Restless spoilers: is Diane playing Jack?

Loyal fans of The Young and the Restless are fully aware that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Diane (Susan Walters) are likely never going to be friends. Heck, we suspect we’ll see pigs fly before that happens. The two ladies have too much history filled with lies, betrayal, shared spouses and overall bad blood. We can’t forget that Diane once framed Nikki for her murder when Diane faked her death.

It was no wonder Nikki joined Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) in their failed plot to take Diane down upon her return to town. While the ladies gave up their plot, Nikki makes it very clear in an episode airing during the week of July 22 that her feelings about Diane haven’t changed. In fact, Nikki shares with Jack that Diane has seemingly managed to accomplish everything Nikki thought she wanted when Diane returned to Genoa City.

When Nikki sits down with Jack (Peter Bergman) at the Athletic Club to catch up, she first vents about her frustrations with Victor (Eric Braeden) and Newman Media. While he plays the role of an attentive friend, it’s not lost on us that he’s likely doing some fishing as he listens, trying to prepare for the coming fight from his longtime rival.

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Jack then pivots the conversation and talks about the latest turmoil he’s facing in his own family with Kyle (Michael Mealor) still furious with Diane, and Kyle now leading Jabot’s competition, Glissade. When Nikki offers her two cents, that’s when things go left.

Nikki mentions the fact that despite all of Diane’s proclamations that she had no nefarious intentions in returning to Genoa City, Diane has seemingly gotten everything Nikki thought she was after. Not only had Diane managed to marry Jack, but she’s also managed to get a top spot at Jabot. The insinuation that Diane is a manipulator and user infuriates Jack, who pushes back against Nikki. He says Diane came back to town to reunite with her son.

The Newman matriarch counters that if Diane was so concerned about having a solid relationship with Kyle, then she wouldn’t have fired Kyle from Jabot. Jack again defends his wife and is about to storm off, but Nikki back peddles a bit to ease the tension. Nikki loves Jack, which he knows, and she doesn’t want her bestie upset. However, with all that being said, has Nikki raised a valid point? Has Diane pulled a scheme on Jack?

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We admittedly have to wonder if we should agree with Nikki. Back in the day, Diane used to be one of the most manipulative people in town and used her scheming ways to get ahead. Let’s remember, Diane got pregnant with Kyle via insemination thinking she was getting pregnant with Victor’s baby and trapping him. Clearly, things didn’t pan out and the child turned out to be Jack’s, but that wasn’t her original intention.

Since Diane has returned, she’s seemingly been on her best behavior, trying to prove she's not faking her change. However, has it all just been an act? We’ll have to wait and see, but this is an interesting thought.