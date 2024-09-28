Whether The Young and the Restless' Heather is dead or alive, three characters need to return to Genoa City ASAP

In arguably the most shocking "murder" in the last few years on The Young and the Restless, during the week of September 23, Sharon (Sharon Case) became so unhinged that she accidentally killed Heather (Vail Bloom).

Now there’s a lot of murkiness surrounding the events that transpired that has left me questioning if Heather is really dead, so her final outcome is still to be determined in my book. However, if she is officially out of the picture, then I think one or two things have to happen next. Either Sharon goes down for Heather’s murder or the blame is shifted to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Admittedly, I tend to think Daniel standing trial may prove to be the more interesting storyline.

So let’s say a murder trial does kick off. I strongly believe that some key players have to return to The Young and the Restless fold. Heather wasn’t just some random person who popped up in town. She once had deep family ties in Genoa City, so it would be nice to see one of them return, invested in figuring out what happened to her. It should go without saying, but this person needs to be Paul (Doug Davidson). I’m calling to see Paul again more than anyone else at the moment.

Doug Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

I’m fully aware of Davidson’s "unceremonious" departure from the soap after decades as a star on the show. But there’s no way the character of Paul stays in Portugal if there’s a chance His daughter has been murdered and a trial ensues. It would be nice to see Paul make a triumphant return, determined to get justice for Heather. Not for nothing, it’s worth pointing out that Christine (Lauralee Bell) is headed back to Genoa City, so to see the recently divorced couple interact could also prove interesting. Especially, if Christine winds up representing Daniel as his defense attorney.

If Daniel is arrested and charged with Heather’s murder, then I’d also like to see Danny (Michael Damian) hightail it back to town and support his son. Heck, even if Daniel doesn’t go on trial, he’d likely want his father to lean on as he grieves. Yes, Danny is this touring rock star, but he should be able to prioritize his family during a time like this, barring another emergency.

Michelle Stafford and Michael Damian, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Plus, it may be entertaining to watch Phyllis and Danny interact as they try to figure out how to help their son and granddaughter. Something tells us that Phyllis will be quite chaotic and Danny will need to step in to calm her as much as possible. However, I may want a chaotic Phyllis around until she puts the pieces together about Sharon’s involvement in Heather's death.

The last return worth seeing depends on if Sharon is charged with murder. If so, then Noah Newman (Rory Gibson), come on down. As far as viewers know, Noah has been left in the complete dark about his mother’s mental health struggles. Should Sharon face a homicide charge, it just seems like Nick (Joshua Morrow) or one of Noah’s sisters would have to come clean with him about what’s really going on.

Rory Gibson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

I can imagine a situation where Noah comes home fuming having been left in the dark for so long. He may insist had he known of all the problems Sharon was having, he could have been there to help her and prevent her from taking things this far. Of course, that would be an unfair burden for him to take on, but as Sharon’s only son, he may nonetheless feel he could have helped his mom a lot sooner.

Again, out of all these characters on my return wishlist, Paul is the one I want to see the most. However, it would be nice for all three men to stop by.