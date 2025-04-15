The Young and the Restless spoilers: Damian tricks Lily?

Without question, the biggest mystery on The Young and the Restless is the true identity of Aristotle Dumas. Victor (Eric Braeden) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) suspect the mystery businessman could be Tucker (Trevor St. John), pointing to the facts that Aristotle seems to have an interest in the Winters clan, there are similarities between Tucker’s former Glissade and one of Aristotle’s businesses and the billionaire enigma has an interest in Chancellor.

There’s also a theory among fans that Aristotle Dumas could be Cane (last played by Daniel Goddard). Jack (Peter Bergman) was the first to mention that Aristotle arrived on the business scene between five and six years ago, which happens to align with Cane’s departure from Genoa City. It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Cane were back with a renewed interest in Chancellor and a desire to reconnect with Lily (Christel Khalil). Although Goddard is currently making a debut on General Hospital, we can’t rule out that he could pull double duty on both soaps, or Cane could be recast.

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 15, and Lily confronts Damian (Jermaine Rivers), wanting to know the truth about his boss. Surprisingly, Damian agrees to share what he knows, which isn’t much.

Christel Khalil in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Damian tells her he’s never even met Aristotle. In fact, after Damian learned about Aristotle’s meteoric rise in the corporate world, Damian reached out to him and Aristotle hired him on the spot. Since then, Damian’s contact with his boss has been limited to messages and calls, but no face-to-face interactions. Lily (and we) find that odd, but Damian promises he’s telling the truth.

The episode concludes with Lily requesting Damian help her find out what his boss is up to. He doesn’t immediately respond, but will he really help Lily just because he has a crush on her? If so, we have to think he may also want to make sure Aristotle isn’t up to something that can harm his newfound brother, Nate (Sean Dominic), although he barely knows Nate.

Jermaine Rivers, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If we had to guess, there are too many red flags waving around Damian to think he'll just go along with Lily's request. Should he agree to help Lily, there’s a good chance he may sabotage her investigation, all in an effort to protect Aristotle and Damian’s own position of power. As Damian noted, he has somewhat of a rags-to-riches story, and he may not want to chance everything he’s managed to acquire in recent years for a possible romance story or long-lost half-brother. Not for nothing, it doesn’t sound like Lily or Devon (Bryton James) is prepared to offer Damian a job or a lucrative windfall for his sacrifice.

Now there’s always a chance Damian’s good conscious takes over and he agrees to genuinely help Lily out of the kindness of his heart. Plus, he may not want to do anything to upset his mother, Amy (Valarie Pettiford). However, there is still too much mystery around Damian to make the assumption that he’s truly an altruistic hero of sorts.

