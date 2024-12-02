The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle becomes co-CEO of Jabot! Will his job spell trouble for his relationship with Claire?

As we predicted when it comes to The Young and the Restless, in the episode airing on December 2, Kyle (Michael Mealor) accepts Diane’s (Susan Walters) offer to replace her as Jack’s (Peter Bergman) co-CEO of Jabot.

Kyle decides to take the job after speaking with Claire (Hayley Erin). She pushes him to realize that while he may disagree with his parents’ tactics to get him away from Victor (Eric Braeden), they did what they did out of love for Kyle. Claire presses the issue by reminding him that she was raised by Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and knows manipulation, so she can tell Jack and Diane genuinely care about him. That’s enough to sway Kyle to take the step forward with his parents, and he has a heart-to-heart with them and agrees to head back to the Abbott family business.

Susan Walters and Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

While we’ve been practically begging for Kyle to make amends with his parents (even if we aren’t sure he’s deserving of the co-CEO job), we can see his new job causing some problems.

For starters, his job could cause more issues for his relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson). After being let go at Chancellor, Billy practically begged for the co-CEO position at Jabot, and Jack turned him down. When Billy learns his nephew got the job instead, he may resent Kyle for again being entitled and getting something he doesn’t deserve. Billy could also grow upset with Jack for again “pushing” him aside when it comes to their father's legacy.

Considering Kyle and Billy haven’t been close in a long time, we aren’t particularly concerned by any pending fallout. However, Kyle could face some issues in his relationship with Claire, and we’d hate to see that.

Allison Lanier, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With Kyle headed back to Jabot, that means he’ll have even more reason than Harrison (Redding Munsell) to see Summer (Allison Lanier), given she’s the head of Marchetti, a division of Jabot. We’ve suspected that she’s wanted Kyle back for a few weeks now, and with her calling it quits with Chance (Conner Floyd) and seemingly bothered by Kyle and Claire’s growing closeness, Summer may resort to her old bag of tricks to win back her ex-husband. And now that they’re working together again, she’ll have even more opportunities to try and make that happen.

So will Kyle be able to resist Summer this go-around and stay the course with Claire? We certainly hope so as we like #Kylaire together. However, with Summer likely wanting him back and Jordan on the loose in Genoa City, Kyle and Claire are bound to have some rocky times ahead.

