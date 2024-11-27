The Young and the Restless spoilers: Claire runs into Jordan

For many viewers of The Young and the Restless, there’s been some anticipation building about when one of Genoa City’s biggest secrets would be discovered. Of course, we’re talking about Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise) being out of prison, again up to no good (we’re still wondering how Jordan has become an escape artist, where no prison can keep her locked away).

Since the surprise reveal of their villainous partnership, it’s become pretty clear that the pair is responsible for killing Heather (Vail Bloom), framing Sharon (Sharon Case) for the crime and driving Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) off the road. Jordan and Ian are nowhere near being done unleashing their chaos on the power players in town, so we anticipate the Newmans, Sharon’s family and even the Abbotts have some dark days ahead.

Now going back to Sharon being framed for Heather’s murder, Ian shared with Jordan how thrilled he was that Sharon finally confessed to the crime and was arrested. However, he became rather upset when Jordan couldn’t tell him how her family was processing the news. Specifically, he wanted to know how devastated Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Faith (Reylynn Caster) have been.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

With him being so curious, Ian managed to convince Jordan to again adorn one of her many costumes and go seek out the information. It’s worth noting Jordan doesn’t seem particularly thrilled by the concept, but as Ian pointed out, she needs to scratch his back if she wants him to help her with her revenge plot.

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of December 2, and a preview clip shows why Jordan had good reason to be apprehensive about going out and about around town, even in disguise. Before she can hatch her new plans of attack, she bumps into Claire (Hayley Erin) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) outside of Society.

In the video, Jordan is disguised in a blonde wig, a hat and sunglasses, and Claire tells her, "I was just asking if we’ve met before.” Jordan replies in a weird accent, “I don’t think so. Have a nice day.” Jordan then walks away, leaving Claire with a puzzled look on her face.

Fortunately for Jordan, it doesn’t appear the interaction will sound any alarms, even if Claire is suspicious of the interaction. The newly cemented Newman likely won’t suspect she’s run into her great-aunt, and will probably think the deranged criminal is still locked away in prison.

With all that being said, we have a bad feeling that Jordan being back in town may impact Claire the most. We can’t shake the hunch that Jordan will change her tactics a bit and go after Claire this time, feeling her great-niece abandoned her for the Newmans. Jordan may attempt to rip Claire away from her new family, her new relationship with Kyle and her new job at Chancellor, all in an effort to isolate Claire. If Claire is alone again, Jordan could feel Claire deserves it for her betrayal, but more importantly, she may hope to win Claire back as an ally.

We’ll just have to keep watching to see what other forms of torment Jordan and Ian have up their sleeves, but Genoa City should buckle up and get ready.