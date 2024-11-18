The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon is arrested, but will Nick’s big discovery lead to her freedom?

The Young and the Restless certainly celebrated its 13,000th episode with a week full of drama. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) got into a car crash, Jill (Jess Walton) agreed to sell Chancellor to Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) shared their true plans with Kyle (Michael Mealor). As if that all wasn’t enough, it was revealed that Ian Ward (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) have escaped prison and have been working together to torment Sharon (Sharon) and now Phyllis, and Sharon finally confessed to Nick (Joshua Morrow) all her dirty deeds.

Heading into the week of November 18, the chaos in Genoa City is only going to get worse. After making her tearful confession to Nick about killing Heather (Vail Bloom), framing Daniel (Michael Graziadei) for the crime and potentially running Phyllis off the road to cause her crash, Sharon is adamant about telling Chance (Conner Floyd) everything in The Young and the Restless episode airing on November 18.

Although Nick will have his reservations, especially given Sharon admits to blacking out around Heather’s murder and Phyllis’ accident, Sharon will be determined to unburden her conscience. Once Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Faith (Reylynn Caster) join Nick and Sharon at the cottage and are brought up to speed on Sharon’s alleged crimes, Chance will soon arrive to hear Sharon divulge what she believes is the truth.

Considering how dismissive Chance has been since Phyllis first proposed the idea that Sharon was behind Heather’s murder, the detective may be weary of accepting Sharon’s confession. However, we suspect that after Sharon shares some sordid details about her cover-up job, Chance will be inclined to arrest her. This likely will lead to Michael (Christian LeBlanc) taking on her case.

With all of this being said, we’ve held onto a theory for months that Sharon didn’t kill Heather. And with it being revealed that Jordan and Ian are somehow torturing Sharon as part of some evil plot, we think there’s a strong chance that one of these villains killed Heather to ironically torture Sharon, who Ian probably has a grudge with because of Mariah.

But if we take things further, we suspect that the murder is only the tip of the iceberg. Before Sharon wound up in Heather’s apartment that fateful night, she was spiraling out of control for weeks because of some new bipolar medication. We speculated during those weeks that someone was tampering with Sharon's medicine, as we found it odd her “doctor” would all of a sudden switch her medication. The tampering is definitely something within Ian’s wheelhouse, so has he actually been tormenting Sharon for months, starting with her mental health?

If our hunch is correct, then Sharon’s meds may prove to be the key to untangling the truth in this villainous web of deceit. However, someone would have to make this discovery, and we think this person could be Nick.

Now Nick previously discussed his concerns about Sharon’s mental health with her doctor, but because of privacy laws, the doc couldn’t be that forthcoming. However, what if Nick takes her meds and has them analyzed in an effort to see if they were in fact the correct dosage? He probably wants to know how his ex got so forgone and why she’s been having blackouts.

After the analysis is complete, will he learn the pills were placebos the entire time? Should that prove to be the case, Nick may show flashes of his father in his quest for the truth and to get vengeance upon the person responsible. Should Ian and Jordan then be worried?

Something tells us that Nick will again try to be Sharon’s hero and that Sharon won’t be heading to prison for life. So we’ll be paying close attention as the storyline unfolds.