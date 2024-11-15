The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane fires Kyle again, but later Jack and Diane come clean

The hits keep on coming as The Young and the Restless celebrates its 13,000th episode during the week of November 11.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) got married, Jill (Jess Walton) agreed to sell Chancellor back to Victor (Eric Braeden) which infuriated Billy (Jason Thompson), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) was in a life-threatening car crash and in a big shocker, it was revealed that Ian Ward (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) have joined forces to torment Genoa City in one of the most villainous partnerships in all of daytime.

As if that all wasn’t enough drama for fans, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on November 15, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) make their own big reveal that may be less surprising, but is nonetheless good soapy TV.

In the episode, Diane walks around the newly renovated Newman Ranch as the town pariah. Kyle (Michael Mealor) loathes his mother’s presence and Jack is “disgusted” by the mere sight of her. The one person happy to see her of course is Victor, and he puts her through the ultimate test to prove her loyalty to him. If she wants to be in control of Glissade as she claims she does, he wants her to do the dirty deed of firing Kyle. In doing so, this would make the second time in a year that Kyle has been fired at the hands of his mother, and Victor knows this course of action would strike another blow to Jack Abbott’s family.

Now around this time, our suspicions that Diane is manipulating Victor start to become validated, as she clearly doesn’t want to do the deed. However, she finds the courage to give Kyle that bad news, and her son is left fully engulfed in rage. While he shares some harsh words in the moment, he tries his best not to ruin his aunt’s wedding. So he turns to Claire (Hayley Erin) and the two of them exit stage left.

Later back at the Abbott Mansion, Claire attempts to calm down an angry Kyle, who is not only upset with his mom but with The Mustache as well. As Claire makes some drinks, Kyle goes to check on Harrison (Redding Munsell). Alone downstairs, Claire is startled to see Jack and Diane walk in together. Kyle is equally perplexed when he walks back into the living room.

Kyle begins lashing out at his mother again, but Diane and Jack stop him to explain that they were never at odds and on the verge of divorce. They’ve been putting on a ruse as a part of an overall scheme to save Kyle from Victor (something we’ve suspected since the duo started having public arguments). Kyle is left stunned and at a loss for words.

If we had to guess, once Kyle has time to process what his parents are telling him, he may actually come around to understanding why they went to such an extreme. When Kyle went to Victor after being fired, the Newman patriarch wasn’t apologetic in the least bit for being so ruthless, and it dawned on Kyle that everything Jack said about Victor was true. Now Kyle may still be hurt from being fired by his mom and played by Victor, but we can imagine a grand gesture from his parents could ease his pain.

It’s not hard to picture Jack and Diane looping Kyle in their ultimate scheme, but also offering him the co-CEO job at Jabot. Diane and Jack may have more planned for Victor and need her to stay at Glissade to carry it all out. That leaves the co-CEO job at Jabot vacant, and Jack may offer the permanent position to Kyle. Diane may be prepared to be the COO when she finally does return to Jabot.

With all that being said, if our prediction about Kyle being offered a position back at Jabot rings true, we suggest he take it. The corporate landscape in Genoa City is looking thin these days in terms of top jobs, and with Billy and Ashley out of work and back in town, there are other viable options for the co-CEO job.