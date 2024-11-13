The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jill sells Chancellor to Victor, but Billy strikes back?

As is often the case when it comes to The Young and the Restless, what Victor (Eric Braeden) wants Victor gets. In The Young and the Restless episode airing on November 13, Jill (Jess Walton) summons The Mustache to meet before Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) big wedding day. After she tells Victor she’s made a definitive decision about Chancellor, he later meets up with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) back at the newly renovated Newman Ranch and says “Chancellor is ours.” While the married duo grins from ear to ear, the same can’t be said for Billy (Jason Thompson) when he gets the troubling news.

When Jill meets with Billy, she tells him there’s no need to give Lily (Christel Khalil) a new contract to return Chancellor. She also tells him he will no longer be running things at the company. He’s perplexed by his mother’s choice of words, and she makes it clear that his tenure at the business is over.

An outraged Billy arrives at the Newman Ranch for Abby’s wedding and immediately pulls Lily to the side, urging her to speak to Jill before his mom dumps the company. Lily doesn’t understand what the problem is, and when Jill walks in, Billy sees her glancing at Victor. This prompts him to make a beeline to Victor and warn him that he won’t get away with what he’s done. A smug Victor is unmoved.

Once the wedding actually starts, Billy sits next to his mother, pleading that Jill not take the company away from him. She, of course, says it’s not the right time to talk about this. However, he continues to press the issue. He then makes the ominous statement, "...if you take this away from me [Chancellor], I promise you, it is not going to end well."

With those words, we have to think Billy is prepared to lash out if Victor actually does acquire Chancellor. Not for nothing, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has been concerned about what losing the company could do to Billy, fearing he may spiral out of control without the business. So if Billy comes to blame Victor for no longer being a corporate bigwig in Genoa City, could Billy launch a big plan of revenge against the Newman patriarch?

We’ve long suspected that Victor was due some kind of humbling soon considering the amount of fights he’s picked lately. He’s made moves against Billy, Lily, Jack (Peter Bergman), Diane (Susan Walters) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) lately. So could Billy be the one to humble his former father-in-law?

It’s not hard to imagine Billy convincing Jill to help fund a new business venture with her big windfall from Victor. However, instead of it being a company in the tech space or something that can go head-to-head with Newman Enterprises or Newman Media, Billy relaunches an old venture — Restless Style.

Longtime viewers will recall that during the era of Restless Style, the publication went from a fashion/glamour mag to a gossip rag that attacked the Newman family. Billy may revive the publication to be the latter again, and use it to exploit all of Victor’s dark secrets. Heck, given the day and age, perhaps Billy turns the publication into a podcast instead.

So what dirt could Billy find? Well, Victor was recently in cahoots with Kyle (Michael Mealor), committing corporate theft against Jabot. There’s also the tidbit of Victor kidnapping Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and keeping her in his wine cellar for a time until Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) forced his hand and made him turn her in to the police. If Billy were to find out any of this, he could use it to expose Victor in the limelight and get him arrested.

But perhaps Billy doesn’t use his new free time to go back to work. However, instead, he assembles all of Victor’s enemies to take Victor down. Billy could partner with the names previously mentioned and get them to agree to attack Victor from a multi-pronged approach. Everyone knows Victor is huge on family, so could Billy and a team secretly do what they can to make sure Victor’s family members turn their back on him one by one? This would be a diabolical plan, but is one in the realm of possibility.

Now what’s not possible in our opinion is Billy trying to kill Victor for his latest treachery. Billy wouldn’t want to tank his relationship with his two kids. However, if we were Victor, we’d keep an eye out for what Billy may have up his sleeve.