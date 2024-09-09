Does The Young and the Restless’ Victor need a humbling? I think so

Let’s kick this off by stating how much I love The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). He’s long been my favorite player in Genoa City and it’s downright unfathomable to picture the soap without The Mustache’s presence. However, with that being said, it pains me to say I think he’s owed a slice of humble pie.

Now the Newman patriarch picking fights with people is hardly new. As a cutthroat man in business, a master chess player of people and the epitome of an overprotective family guy, he tends to collect enemies. Over the years that’s included Billy (Jason Thompson), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Sharon (Sharon Case), Diane (Susan Walters) and of course, Jack (Peter Bergman). While Victor has a habit of usually coming out on top in his feuds, there are rare occasions when he takes a loss, and that may happen soon.

It just seems as if he’s taken on too many battles and foes in the last few months. Not only has he declared war on Jack, promising to crush Jabot as revenge for what happened with Nikki (Melody), but he’s also made it a mission to steal Abbott-Chancellor away from Billy and Jill (Jess Walton). If that weren’t enough, in his quest to take Abbott-Chancellor, he’s partnering with Lily (Christel Khalil), letting her believe that the CEO job is her’s when the deed is done knowing he plans to backstab her.

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

To add, during the week of September 9, Victor once again pushes Diane’s buttons. No doubt, he’ll prod her about the issues she’s having with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and may even take a jab at her about being unqualified to be the co-CEO of Jabot. She’s about at her wit's end already, so having Victor in her face is bound to infuriate her.

When you factor in the assumption that Victor is going to fire Audra (Zuleyka Silver) from Glissade sooner or later, then you have more than a handful of people ready to exact revenge against him. To be frank, he would kind of deserve it.

I once predicted the possibility that Victor would soon be the victim of an attempted murder plot. That someone would snap having had enough of his antics. However, instead of a scenario that sees him fight for his life, perhaps Victor is placed in one that has him fighting to stay out of prison.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Fans will recall that Victor has one major secret looming over his head. Before Jordan (Colleen Zenk) was arrested and thrown in confinement again, she was illegally held captive and tortured by Victor in his wine cellar. No one knows that secret besides, Jordan, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck), but is it possible one of his many enemies finds out and uses the information to their advantage? Sure it is.

Again, Victor may be nearly unbeatable in Genoa City, but there are a few instances where he has taken a loss. He’s actually been arrested before, has been nearly killed a few times and his own children once sued him and won. However, he’s never been one to be down for long, so if he is humbled in the near future, I fully suspect The Great Victor Newman to bounce back.