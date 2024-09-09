The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy is left alone at Abbott-Chancellor, but will an ex offer to join him?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless’ Billy (Jason Thompson), he can’t catch a break these days. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) cheated on him with Adam (Mark Grossman), he realized Lily (Christel Khalil) can’t be trusted and fired her from Abbott-Chancellor and Victor (Eric Braeden) keeps goading him at every turn predicting his failure. To make matters worse, Billy has had to contend with growing pushback from Chance (Conner Floyd).

Chance has questioned his uncle’s latest decision-making and piled on with the notion that everything people said about Billy is likely true. Chance further implicated that Billy is not able to run Abbott-Chancellor by himself. The former cop felt his honesty was warranted right before he gave Billy an ultimatum — either Billy makes Chance his co-CEO at the family business or he quits. Billy wasn’t exactly impressed by the "power move," but he told his nephew he’d think about it.

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on September 9, and Chance walks into Abbott-Chancellor as Billy is on a high after closing a big deal with the company Odessy Seven. Chance gives him a lukewarm congratulations before pivoting the conversation to his previous ultimatum. Billy isn’t thrilled by the pressure from Chance but decides to have the conversation.

Conner Floyd, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Unfortunately for Chance, Billy doesn’t think he’s ready to be his co-CEO and refuses to give him the promotion. Chance isn’t happy to hear the news, but Billy stands firm and tells Chance if he doesn’t like it he can quit. Later Chance tells Summer (Allison Lanier) that he's thinking about returning to the Genoa City Police Department.

So, if Chance does move on, Billy will truly be in the Abbott-Chancellor executive suite alone. Considering the size of the business, we think he’ll need someone by his side to help him run things and more importantly, help him fend off a pending attack from Victor. That got us thinking, who could possibly come to Billy’s aid? Perhaps an ex of Billy’s will be the answer.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Let’s start with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). She’s been unemployed for months, is an accomplished businesswoman and is quite the tech genius. She knows Billy, his weaknesses and strengths, and she has experience working with him.

Plus, if Billy fills her in that Victor may be eyeing Abbott-Chancellor, she’d be a great ally for Billy to have. She can’t stand Victor and would love an opportunity to stick it to him. However, the downside of Billy hiring Phyllis is she has a long history of being deceptive, and given how much he values honesty and loyalty these days, would their working together be a good fit?

Then there’s Lily. Yes, she’s currently plotting with Victor to take Billy down, but sooner or later we think she’ll wake up to see that The Mustache plans to double-cross her and give Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) the top spot at Chancellor once he buys it. When that happens, Lily may come to realize that working with Billy is her best option for holding power at Chancellor.

At least before their fallout, Billy treated her like more of an equal even though he was her boss. If Lily goes to Billy promising allegiance and offering to help him combat Victor, is there a chance he may take her back? He may not trust her that much right now, but he knows she knows more about Chancellor than anyone, so having her on his side is a great benefit.

Kelly Monaco, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

If not Phyllis and Lily, then perhaps now would be a great time to for another one of Billy’s exes to stroll back into Genoa City. We’re talking about Mackenzie.

She’s trustworthy, her grandmother was Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) and she’s no novice in business. Plus, with Kelly Monaco leaving General Hospital, now would be a great time for The Young and the Restless to recast her into the role of Mackenzie and bring the character back to town. It’s worth mentioning, Monaco and Billy portrayer Jason Thompson have passed the onscreen chemistry test already given their time together on General Hospital.

So will Billy and an ex unite in business? We certainly hope so. Who knows, with him on the outs with Chelsea, will he get a new romance with an old flame in the near future too?