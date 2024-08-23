The Young and the Restless spoilers: a vengeful Adam gets payback on Billy?

Secrets on The Young and the Restless usually don’t remain secrets for long, and one big one is revealed in the episode airing on August 23. Weeks after Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) spent the night together in Baltimore, their tawdry night of cheating finally comes to light when Chelsea confesses the truth to Billy (Jason Thompson).

The two sit across from each other at Crimson Lights, both with tears in their eyes. Chelsea explains the circumstances surrounding her infidelity, noting she and Adam were feeling pretty hopeless after they got the upsetting news about Connor (Judah Mackey). Then one thing led to another, and the exes found comfort in what was familiar... each other. Chelsea repeatedly mentions that the night meant nothing, but that does little to make Billy feel better about being betrayed.

The Abbott-Chancellor CEO eventually gets up and leaves, needing time to think. Fans will recall that only hours before, he had a blowout with Lily (Christel Khalil) and fired her. So he’s had quite the bad day.

Well, it looks like Billy won’t stay in his solitude for long, because in the following preview clip for The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of August 26, he makes a beeline for Adam’s penthouse. The two get into it, and Sally overhears, clearly wanting to know what Billy has to say.

With all that being said, it’s likely Billy is going to destroy the relationship between Adam and Sally. Prior to Billy’s arrival, Adam had just convinced Sally that he never cheated with Chelsea, so if Sally hears from Billy that Adam lied again, #Ally may be done as we know it. She may have been able to get past one night of indiscretion, but she likely won’t be able to stay with Adam knowing he cheated and repeatedly lied about it.

If we’re right and Sally dumps Adam, we think he’ll be furious with Billy. Although the Newman Media CEO only has himself to blame, he’ll likely see Billy as the reason Sally breaks up with him.

Considering Victor (Eric Braeden) has already tasked Adam with using Newman Media to target Billy, we think Adam will finally have the motivation to go through with the task. Before, Adam was hesitant to do anything to harm Billy out of respect for what Billy had done for Chelsea and Connor. However, if Adam feels he’s lost Sally for good, all bets are off, and Adam may take his father’s mission into overdrive.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We can imagine Adam doing everything he can to destroy Billy’s reputation in the business world, shy of slander. And while Michael (Christian LeBlanc) couldn’t find dirt on Billy, will Adam be able to? If so, will Adam use what he finds?

All in all, Billy may want to watch his back, as a vengeful Adam is a dangerous one. In fact, when Adam is determined to get revenge, he can rival The Great Victor Newman.