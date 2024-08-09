Did The Young and the Restless just revise history with Summer, Kyle and Harrison?

For weeks, I’ve been watching The Young and the Restless with the biggest confused expression plastered on my face. As Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier) dive further into a nasty custody battle over Harrison (Redding Munsell), I couldn’t understand how Summer was in a strong position to think she could gain full custody of the little boy. Sure, she’s been his mother figure for many of his young years, but Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) is Harrison’s biological mother.

Although Tara was carried off to prison, many viewers such as myself don’t recall her ever terminating her parental rights, making it impossible for Summer to adopt Harrison. I have searched high and low on the internet for information saying Tara terminated her maternal rights and an adoption took place, but I came up empty. So again, I was confused about Summer’s legal standing in this custody matter. Then came The Young and the Restless episode airing on August 9.

In the episode, Summer goes to Grandpa Victor (Eric Braeden) and showers him with compliments while batting her eyelashes. Although flattered, he surmises she wants something, and she eventually asks for his help. She wants to know how she should put herself in a position to win custody of Harrison. Summer rattles off a list of reasons why she has to pursue this, including Kyle’s partnership with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) at Glissade, and then she drops a bombshell revelation.

Allison Lanier and Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Summer tells Victor she adopted Harrison while she and Kyle were married and living in Italy. To say I’m floored is an understatement. When did this happen? How did this happen? Why would Tara, who couldn’t stand Summer, terminate her parental rights so Summer could raise her son? And not for nothing, Tara didn’t commit murder or armed robbery to land behind bars, so she would theoretically get out of prison before Harrison was a grown adult. So wouldn’t Tara want to maintain her rights to Harrison?

It’s worth repeating, I searched websites, blog pages and X (formerly Twitter) to find out if Summer ever adopted Harrison, and found no information confirming this now fact. I’m left to assume that the writers are revising history a bit so this current custody storyline makes better sense for viewers like me. In a way, I’m appreciative.

Having said all of that though, I still hope Summer loses this war as I’ve found her antics with Kyle and Claire (Hayley Erin) beyond the realms of annoying.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.