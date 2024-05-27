The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor lets Jordan go

In a rare occurrence on The Young and the Restless, Victor (Eric Braeden) is actually convinced to change course in the midst of an epic showing of revenge. In The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 27, Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) manage to change Victor’s mind about keeping Jordan (Colleen Zenk) a prisoner in his basement indefinitely.

As was shown in the episode that aired on May 24, Victor caught the two men as they were about to break Jordan out of the cell and escort her to a real prison. Well in the May 27 episode, he scolds them both for going behind his back. He’s especially disappointed in Michael given he is Victor’s friend and attorney.

Both Cole and Michael try to explain they didn’t mean to break his trust or go behind his back, but they are concerned Victor’s plan to let Jordan rot away in his cellar can have serious repercussions. The Mustache is not exactly in the listening mood as Jordan looks on, and demands Cole and Michael follow him upstairs.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In the living room of the Newman Ranch, Victor continues to blast Cole and Michael and asks them both to leave. However, the gentlemen refuse as they are determined to help Victor out of this mess. They recognize that Victor loves his family and Jordan has been a murderous pain, but Michael points out that a number of things could go wrong with her on the property. He raises the possibility that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) could stumble upon Jordan, and the detrimental impact that can have on Nikki’s sobriety.

The two men also raise the hypothetical that Jordan could get the upper hand on Victor on one of his trips to the cellar, and that too could lead to a disaster. Plus, Michael lists several things Victor can be charged with for keeping Jordan hostage.

Now Victor does put up an argument of his own. He notes Jordan tried to kill both Nikki and Claire (Hayley Erin), and he brings up the fact she killed countless people when she burned down a prison to escape and again torture the family.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

But in the end, Victor listens to reason. With Cole and Michael in tow, he walks up to Jordan behind bars and tells her he’s letting her go. Well, he’s releasing her from his cellar and taking her to the police or a mental health facility. He’s going to tell the authorities that Jordan plunged into cold waters and his security team thought she died. However, after searching some more, they found her washed up on shore.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re wondering what happens if Jordan tells people she’s been locked in Victor’s cellar, Michael believes no one will buy her story given her history. Additionally, Michael advises that Victor destroy the cellar and evidence that it even existed.

As the guys open the cellar door, they are quick to subdue Jordan, even using chloroform to knock her out. Then Victor makes the call to the authorities.

What could possibly be next in Jordan’s saga, as we doubt this new scheme will go smoothly? Oh, and both Cole and Michael have earned a spot on Victor's bad side, which is not a great place for anyone to be.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.