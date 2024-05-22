The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cole and Michael clash with Victor over Jordan?

Well, the cat is out of the bag on The Young and the Restless, as Cole (J. Eddie Peck) stumbled upon a very alive Jordan (Colleen Zenk) locked away in Victor's (Eric Braeden) private cellar in the episode airing on May 21. As Cole takes in the full scene in the episode airing on May 22, he makes note of his sleeping aunt behind bars, surrounded by Brussels sprouts on the floor and of course, the vodka bottles Victor has been giving her. In horror, Cole wakes her up and asks what’s going on.

Jordan initially thinks she's imagining Cole, but as she realizes he's real she explains Victor has gone off the rails and is keeping her prisoner. She begs her nephew to free her from the cell, promising to leave town for good if he helps her. Unfortunately for her, Cole is in no mood to assist her after all the evil things she's done, especially to him, Claire (Hayley Erin) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Then, seeing an actual prison as a better alternative to her current plight, Jordan begs Cole to call the cops. She knows that means she'll still be locked away, but at least she won't have to endure Victor's "cruelty." Plus, Jordan suspects Victor will also have to pay for holding her hostage.

Cole declines to make a call and instead climbs the steps to return to the main part of the ranch. He mistakenly doesn't close the door to the hidden passage though, so we're almost certain Victor will come to find out someone has discovered his Jordan secret.

Colleen Zenk in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Later as Cole tries to enjoy lunch with Claire and Victoria, he becomes noticeably distracted about what to do with Jordan. He eventually excuses himself and calls Michael (Christian LeBlanc).

We have to say, we find his call to Michael to be interesting for two reasons. First, Michael was the first one to suspect Victor was lying about Jordan's death. Second, if Cole called an attorney, we think he's trying to find out the legal ramifications of Victor's actions.

We can imagine a scenario in which Cole presents Michael with a hypothetical situation that mirrors Victor's kidnapping of Jordan. Michael may inquire why Cole wants to know such information, but it's possible Cole remains as tight-lipped as he can. In the real world, if a lawyer knows a client is actively committing a crime, that important information isn't necessarily covered under attorney-client privilege, and the lawyer wouldn't want to be complicit in committing a crime by not calling the authorities. With that in mind, Cole may straddle the fence with revealing what he knows.

Eric Braeden in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, given Michael is an attorney who has often dabbled in grey areas of legality thanks to Victor, he may demand Cole tell him the truth and Cole may do it.

Michael would likely be livid with Victor, yet understand the Newman patriarch is trying to protect his family. However, knowing kidnapping is wrong on all levels, Michael could devise a plan with Cole to help Jordan escape and have her shipped out of the country for good. Victor claimed he wanted to do that a while back, so Michael and Cole may think it's a viable option at this point.

Cole and Michael could run into a mustache-size problem though, because as we previously stated, Cole left the door open to Victor's cellar and Victor will probably suspect someone is on to him. So any attempt the writer makes to go and free Jordan, Victor could be right there to stop him, which could lead to quite the clash.

Michael may try to sway Victor that letting Jordan go is the right thing to do, but Victor is pretty adamant about making her pay. And what Victor wants he usually gets, so Cole better watch out and may want to pretend he hasn't seen a thing.