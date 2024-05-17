The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cole finds Jordan, but keeps Victor’s secret?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless, perhaps the number one unspoken rule is you don’t cross Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). That means you don’t come after his business, you don’t try to harm him and you certainly don’t attack his beloved family.

Since Jordan (Colleen Zenk) did two of the three major violations here, it’s not a surprise that Victor has her locked away in his soundproof cellar, available to torture and administer his own form of vigilante justice. (She’s also managed to escape police custody more than once, so he probably feels he can do a better job at stopping her from torturing the Newmans further.)

So far, no one is aware of what Victor has been up to and no one really did any digging into Victor’s claim that Jordan fell into the rushing river waters to her death. Sure, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) has voiced his suspicions that the story seemed odd, but he ultimately decided to accept Victor’s version of events. Well, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 17, it looks like Cole (J. Eddie Peck) joins Michael in vocalizing his hunch that Victor is lying about his aunt’s death.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In the episode, Cole goes to the main house looking for Victor, but he’s unable to find him despite the security team saying he’s there, which seems odd to the writer. Of course, viewers know that’s because Victor is in the cellar tormenting Jordan, but Cole is unaware. As Cole waits, Nick (Joshua Morrow) shows up looking for his dad, but since Victor is gone, Nick takes the time to talk to his former brother-in-law.

Cole wastes no time sharing his gut feeling that Victor is holding onto a secret. While he notes Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) belief that Victor is planning revenge on Jack (Peter Bergman), Cole also comments on how strange it is Victor isn’t concerned that Jordan’s body was never recovered.

From Cole’s perspective, given how elusive his aunt has been in the past, it’s odd Victor doesn’t feel there’s a chance she could have survived a fall. Furthermore, he questions why Victor hasn’t tasked his team with finding Jordan’s body. Nick largely dismisses Cole’s claims and stresses the need to just trust Victor on the matter.

Well in the following preview clip for the episodes airing during the week of May 20, it looks like Cole follows Victor and spots him by the entrance of the cellar. Take a peek for yourself below.

With all of that said, is it possible Cole will sneak into the cellar and find his aunt? We think so. It’s only a matter of time before someone finds her, so why not her nephew? Unfortunately for Jordan, we aren’t convinced Cole will play the role of her hero.

For starters, Cole has a list of reasons to despise Jordan, beginning with the fact that she stole his child as a baby and then kidnapped her again as an adult. Cole also recognizes how slippery Jordan can be with the police and how determined she is to stick it to the Newmans. Although Cole is seemingly the guy with a heart of gold and a good moral compass, we can imagine him giving into his impulses not to help her. Especially if Cole confronts Victor about his find, and the Mustache convinces Cole this is the most foolproof way to protect the family.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Should our theory ring true, we can’t wait for the eventual fallout that will come when Jordan’s survival is revealed to all of Genoa City. Victor may be used to his family and the town turning on him, but Cole isn’t. Cole being Victor’s de facto accomplice will likely not sit well with Victoria or Claire (Hayley Erin). We’ll have to stay tuned to see just how far left this Jordan saga goes.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.