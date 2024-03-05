The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cole dies trying to save Victoria from Jordan?

Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) reign of terror on The Young and the Restless continues as she strikes again in the episode airing on March 5.

While Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Claire (Hayley Erin) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) are gathered at the ranch plotting their next move in trying to trap Jordan, the diabolical villain is sitting at a seedy bar. Pretending to be Nikki’s old drinking buddy Isabel, Jordan takes her glass of alcohol and pours it into a nearby plastic bin. Unfortunately for her, Seth (Brian Gaskill) walks in and spots her.

If you’ll recall, during the week of February 26, Nikki and Seth met for coffee where he shared he was preparing to check into rehab and the two also drew the conclusion that his new friend Isabel is really Jordan. Additionally, Seth agreed to help Nikki in setting a trap for her nemesis.

Brian Gaskill, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We bring that up, because again in The Young and the Restless episode on March 5, when Seth approaches Jordan at the bar, he’s been drinking and is rather confrontational. He calls Jordan out about her faking her identity and vows not to let her out of his sight as he wants to get her in front of Nikki, Victor and more importantly, the police.

Sadly for Seth, as he follows Jordan out of the bar, he turns his back briefly to call Nikki, and Jordan pushes him in front of a moving car. The incident kills him, proving our prediction that Jordan would murder Seth to be true. When Nikki gets news of his death, she becomes immediately distraught, although, she is under the impression he took his own life. Jack (Peter Bergman) better be on standby, as Nikki will probably need him now more than ever as she is likely to blame herself.

Anyway, back to Jordan. With her seemingly becoming more unhinged and already upset that Claire is in the Newman family bubble, CBS hints that Victoria will become Jordan’s new target.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As a part of Victor’s plan to trap Jordan, he intends to release a family photo including Claire to the press. He wants the picture to be taken at Victoria’s home to give the impression that’s where Claire is living in order to lure Jordan out of hiding and to Victoria’s place (Claire has actually moved into the legendary Newman Ranch).

We think Jordan will take the bait and start following around Victoria, even getting close to her. That of course puts Victoria in danger, and the Newmans should be very concerned.

Now we’ve predicted that Jordan’s story is coming to an end and that her demise will happen at Victoria’s home with Victor’s firstborn being the one to deliver Jordan the deadly blow. However, before that happens, it’s not hard to imagine Jordan cornering Victoria, prepared to kill her. But in a heroic moment, Cole finds the two women and attempts to save her from his aunt only for Jordan to shoot or stab him in the process.

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

While Jordan probably won’t intend to kill her nephew in the moment, we can’t forget she was willing to poison him to death back in Oregon a few short months ago. If Victoria’s life is spared in such commotion, she could take a weapon and attack Jordan in self-defense. With Jordan knocked out, or presumed dead, Victoria is likely to call the authorities immediately to get Cole some help. But will the aid come in time? Will Cole meet the same fate as Seth?

We can’t say for sure what may happen, but Victoria killing Jordan and Cole dying could send shockwaves throughout the Newman family, and completely devastate Claire.