The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan’s death brings on a murder mystery?

Every now and then, a murder mystery kicks off on The Young and the Restless, and it may be time for a new one to unfold. While there could be a number of potential victims in Genoa City, we think the obvious choice of the not-so-dearly-departed person is Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

The deranged woman has been torturing the Newmans for months without end. Well, technically years if you consider the fact that she stole Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) and Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) baby decades ago and raised her as Claire (Hayley Erin).

Although the Newmans thought they could finally start to put the pieces of their lives back together, they were hit with the bombshell news that the prison where Jordan was being detained burned down and her whereabouts are unknown. Victor’s (Eric Braeden) security team has reported the casualties of the fire have yet to be identified, so it’s possible Jordan is dead. However, both viewers and the Newmans know better, and Jordan is likely alive and headed to Genoa City.

The Newmans are sick and tired of dealing with Jordan as she is relentless in her absurd vendetta with the family and keeps going after them, especially Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). The Newman matriarch has never been able to recover from being held hostage the first time and given her downward spiral into alcohol, she is hardly ready to duel it out again with her crazed nemesis.

With all of this being said, since prison bars can’t seem to hold Jordan, it seems like a real possibility that her time on the show comes to an end via death. We can imagine someone murdering her and claiming self-defense, whether it’s true or not. So who might that person be?

We’ve long suspected that Victoria would step up for her loved ones and follow in the family’s protective murderous way. With the exception of Victoria and Abby (Melissa Ordway), every single member of the immediate Newman clan has killed to save either themselves or someone they love. Given Victoria’s daughter and mother have been the prime subjects of Jordan’s torture, it stands to reason that Victoria eliminates the perceived threat. The mama bear may be ready to show her claws and enter her family’s exclusive club.

If Victoria doesn’t do the deed, perhaps it will be Nikki. The latter has been unable to regain control of her life, and perhaps she’ll feel she can start doing so if she knows that Jordan is six feet underground.

Then again, Jordan’s murderer could prove to be someone altogether unexpected. What if Cole winds up killing his aunt? In The Young and the Restless episode airing on February 6, Cole shares with Claire that as her father, it’s his job to protect her. Might he shoot his aunt to protect his newly found daughter?

While so far our murder-mystery theory is just that, a theory, we’ll be paying close attention to see what happens next in the Jordan saga.