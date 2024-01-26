The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan starts a fire and escapes custody?

As we've suspected, Jordan's (Colleen Zenk) arc on The Young and the Restless is far from over. Not only did she tell Claire (Hayley Erin) that she has plans and to "just wait," but during the episode airing on January 24, but Claire received a follow-up phone call from her great aunt trying to again convince her not to trust the Newmans.

With these recent conversations as the backdrop, surprise surprise, it appears Jordan goes missing from police custody after the institution holding her catches fire during the week of January 29. Check out this sneak peek where Victor (Eric Braeden) shares the news with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Now to be fair, as Victoria points out in the clip, Jordan could be dead from the fire. Given it's The Young and the Restless however, we think she's alive and preparing to unleash more havoc. Jordan likely started the fire to create the perfect opportunity to escape and get to Genoa City.

If our hunch proves correct, our first question is, "Who's going to tell Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott)?" The Newman matriarch has already been unraveling with her relapse in full swing and hasn't mentally healed from her last two entanglements with Jordan. Can she really handle the news that Jordan is missing, knowing the deranged woman is obsessed with her? (With all the money and resources at the Newman's disposal, perhaps now would be a great time for Nikki to travel to some private island away from all the chaos.)

Hayley Erin in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The next question is where will Jordan's first stop be when she resurfaces back in town? Will she stop by the mental health facility where Claire is receiving treatment to sweet-talk her way into her niece's good graces? Claire claims to be completely done with Jordan, but considering Jordan has groomed the young woman for her entire life, Jordan may be able to convince Claire to again join her in this vendetta against Victor and his family.

With or without Claire, we have to think Jordan will at some point seek out Nikki. While Jordan's biggest gripe is with Victor, she enjoys torturing his wife, and with Nikki being so fragile these days, Jordan may try to continue unraveling her metaphorical thread.

How will this Jordan-saga end?

Amelia Heinle in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Jordan's resiliency as a villain leads us to believe her story is likely to end one way — with someone killing her. While an array of possibilities comes to mind as to who may kill her, we've long thought Victoria would do the deed. Jordan may have wanted to get back at Victor after all these years, but she stole Victoria's daughter and led her to believe Claire, aka baby Eve, was dead. Plus, Victoria can't stand that Jordan has been torturing her mother.

We should also mention the eerie fact that Victoria and Abby (Melissa Ordway) are the only members of the core Newman clan who have yet to commit murder in "self-defense," so perhaps it's Victoria's turn to stand up for herself and the family.

All in all, if Jordan's on the run, you don't want to miss what's next.