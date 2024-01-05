The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon and Nick finally reconcile, but there’s a catch?

In the episode of The Young and the Restless airing on January 5, the soap gave a major clue that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) may finally be headed toward a reconciliation. A reunion we’d happily celebrate.

The episode in question focuses on Sharon. While cleaning up around Crimson Lights, she finds she is more tired than she thought and sits down to take a nap. Falling asleep, she begins dreaming and is shocked to see Chance (Conner Floyd) and Summer (Allison Lanier) holding hands. In her dream, the two became a couple after Sharon decided to call things off. This fake reality is a shock to the former Mrs. Nick Newman, but it’s only the tip of the iceberg.

As the dream continues, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Billy (Jason Thompson), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick all make appearances to stress the point that Sharon and Nick are pretty much soulmates. Yes, the duo has tried more than once to make a relationship last, only to wind up hurting each other. However, the heart wants what the heart wants.

Conner Floyd and Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The reasons for their failed relationship are referenced in Sharon’s dream, with various Genoa City residents pointing to Nick’s past attraction to Phyllis leading to his infidelity and Sharon’s inability to get over that. The dream version of Sharon also came to the conclusion that Nick at his core is a good guy, even comparing him to Superman.

However, Sharon surmises that Nick is constantly trying to fight against what comes naturally to him and envies those who throw caution to the wind and give in to their darker impulses. This is the reason he is drawn to someone like Phyllis who lives in a world of impulsivity while masking his jealous feelings toward Adam and Billy as disdain.

By the time Sharon wakes up, she’s left feeling uncertain about what the immediate future holds for her and Nick, but aware that deep down she still loves him. That’s bad news for Chance, who sits with a fully-awake Sharon. She winds up dumping him claiming there’s more out there for them both.

Sharon Case and Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all of that being said, again, it looks as if a Sharon and Nick reunion is on the horizon. To that, we say about time, as we often think of the two as the next-generation version of Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Loyal Young and the Restless viewers know how long it took for Nick’s parents to get it together.

Should Sharon reunite with Nick, we imagine she’ll have two conditions she’ll want him to meet sooner rather than later. First, she may ask that they take things slow and not rush into marriage. They’re great friends now, but it’s been a while since they were romantically involved. So she might want to ease back into the romantic waters.

Second, and perhaps most importantly, we can picture Sharon asking Nick to do some self-reflection and work on himself. As we mentioned, she believes Nick’s fight to prove he has a wild or dark side is what led him to cheat with Phyllis and what constantly puts him at odds with Adam.

If Nick comes to terms with who Sharon thinks she is, a good guy, that could end the possibility of #Phick happening again. It may even help him and Adam finally make peace, which the Newmans could use after all that happened with Claire (Hayley Erin) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

All in all, consider us officially on #Shick Watch.