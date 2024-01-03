The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon breaks up with Chance?

Only a week into 2024, and it looks like one relationship in The Young and the Restless is already in danger of ending. We’re of course talking about #Shance, also known as Sharon (Sharon Case) and Chance (Conner Floyd).

Surprisingly, the pair has managed to stay together for quite some time, surviving the Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) ordeal, Chance being shot and even the strong bond Sharon shares with Nick (Joshua Morrow). However, it appears the one force the couple can’t survive is Summer (Allison Lanier).

Allison Lanier, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Ever since Chance served as Summer’s shoulder to lean on as she was going through the drama with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), and subsequently her breakup with Kyle (Michael Mealor), Summer has increasingly developed a crush on the former chief of police. She wastes no time flocking to him when she sees him in public, flashing her pearly whites and flirting. Behavior several people in town have made note of, including Phyllis and Sharon.

For his part, Chance also seems to flirt with the Marchetti boss, even though it’s more subtle. While he may profess he’s just exchanging niceties with a friend, viewers tend to know better. It’s also worth mentioning that Chance invited Summer to a concert to close out 2023.

Then in the episode airing on January 3, feeling emboldened by Phyllis’ unapologetic pursuit of Danny (Michael Damian) even though he’s committed to exploring things with Christine (Lauralee Bell), Summer confronts Sharon about her feelings for Chance. The topic of conversation is unsettling for Sharon as she views this as a private matter, but Sharon says something that may be a big clue she and Chance aren’t meant to last.

Allison Lanier, Conner Floyd and Sharon Case in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

When Summer asks if Sharon loves Chance, Sharon eventually replies, "Well, I can’t speak for Chance, but we enjoy spending time together and talking, um, but we uh, don’t have any expectations or labels or pressure."

Summer follows this up by claiming things between Sharon and Chance sound pretty casual, and Sharon confirms that it is and that’s all she can handle as she tries to rediscover who she is in this new chapter of her life. Sharon’s response doesn’t scream wedding bells are in the future with her and Chance, and it pretty much gives Summer the greenlight to fully pursue him.

With all that being said and Sharon aware of Summer’s crush on the Chancellor heir, we imagine Sharon will officially break things off with Chance very soon. Sharon has done her share of competing in a love triangle, most notably with Summer’s mom over Nick, and probably has no desire to be in a love triangle again. Especially, as she continues working to get Kirsten Incorporated on solid ground.

Sharon Case and Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Speaking of Nick, with things between him and Sally (Courtney Hope) officially over and Phyllis out of his romantic picture, we think it’s about time Nick and Sharon finally give into what many fans see as destiny and reunite. #Shick seems almost inevitable as the duo is likely the next-generation version of Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).