The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker creates rift between Jack and Kyle?

For a few months now on The Young and the Restless, the Abbotts have been holding this scandalous cover-up story over Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) head, waiting for just the right opportunity to expose it.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) in particular knew if word got out that Tucker was aware of a cover-up that occurred in his company involving a musician and underage girls, that Tucker’s place in the corporate world could come to an abrupt end. Even though Tucker didn’t come to know this occurred at his company until the artist in question was already arrested, Tucker still chose to keep quiet to protect the "integrity" of his business.

Well, in the episode airing on Thursday, December 21, Tucker’s choice came back to bite him as Jack finally decided it was time to expose his rival and release the information he had about the scandal to the press. A move that rattled Tucker as he was informed the news made it to the press. Predictably, Tucker went to confront Jack at the Abbott Mansion.

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now Jack assumed his shrewd move would help destroy Tucker and knock him on his heels. However, Tucker made it crystal clear that his feud with the Abbotts is far from over and that Jack should expect retaliation.

Then, as seen in the episode airing on December 22, once Devon (Bryton James) gets word of Tucker’s cover-up story, Devon again complains about how dishonorable his birth father is.

Devon has previously vowed to be done with Tucker, but harps on the point when Tucker meets with him hoping to explain his side of this unfortunate story. It’s looking as if Devon and Tucker don’t have a path forward as father and son at the moment, and that is devastating for Tucker. Understandably so, as Devon and Dominic may be the only two people he currently truly loves.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It was once said, "an eye for an eye." Tucker may apply this sentiment in his plan for revenge on Jack. With Jack adding another fire to the bridge of reconciliation for Tucker and Devon, Tucker may seek to dismantle the relationship between Jack and Kyle (Michael Mealor) — and Tucker has the tools to do that.

As loyal Young and the Restless viewers know, when Kyle finally shared with Jack that he was pretending to be in an alliance with Tucker, Kyle failed to mention that when he initially teamed up with Tucker, there was nothing pretend about it. Kyle was fully committed to helping Tucker take Jabot from the rest of the Abbott family just so he could be co-CEO of Jabot, a position Jack didn’t want to give him at the time.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It’s possible that Tucker has audio recordings of Kyle proving just that. Tucker may be more than happy to leak them to Jack, hoping to cause friction in Jack’s relationship with his son. Considering how big Jack is about family loyalty and honesty, there is a high probability that he’d be crushed to learn that Kyle was at one point willing to betray his family for a job title.

Should audio recordings not be enough to destroy Jack and Kyle’s bond, something tells us Tucker has the means and motivation to think of something else to do the trick.