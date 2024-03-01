The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan kills Seth and it’s Nikki fault?

As the Newman family tries to turn the tables on Jordan (Colleen Zenk) in The Young and the Restless, one person who finds himself in the middle is Seth (Brian Gaskill). Jordan tracked down Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) former AA sponsor at a seedy bar and has been pretending to be Nikki’s long-lost friend Isabel. Jordan shared with him that she and Nikki used to be drinking buddies once upon a time and would love to reconnect with Nikki, but so far she hasn’t reached out.

Seth believed Jordan’s story and felt she was sincere, especially when Jordan encouraged him to reach out to Nikki to repair his relationship with the Newman Media CEO, which he did. This of course made Jordan practically squeal with glee as she sees Seth as a pathway to get to Nikki.

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, in the episode airing on March 1, Seth meets with Nikki at Crimson Lights and the two discuss his decision to go to rehab. (We tend to think Nikki needs to go with him given her own relapse, but we digress.) As the two continue to talk, he brings up his new friend Isabel and the fact that she’s been constantly reaching out to him and asking about his connection to Nikki. That of course makes the Newman matriarch suspicious.

When Seth again says that Isabel claims to know Nikki from her past, Nikki can’t recall an Isabel and then things start to click. She asks to see the number Isabel has been using to reach out to Seth and she quickly identifies it as the number that Jordan has been contacting her from.

Seth is taken aback by the revelation, but Nikki oddly becomes calm and thinks she now has the upper hand on Jordan. She asks Seth to continue to communicate with Jordan and hopes that using Seth will bring about the villain's destruction.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, we think Seth’s doom may be near. Between Victor’s (Eric Braeden) plan for Jordan using Claire (Hayley Erin) and Jordan likely to feel as if she’s being backed into a corner soon, we think the deranged woman may soon become lethal and very dangerous.

We can imagine Seth attempting to trap Jordan at Nikki’s request, and Jordan eventually finding out what Seth is up to. Then in a moment of outrage, she kills Seth and makes sure Nikki knows he’s dead. Jordan may even leave a message for Nikki that it’s her fault. If that were to happen, that would probably send Nikki’s drinking into overdrive.

As we continue to watch the Jordan saga unfold, we’re nervous about how things will turn out for Seth, who may not make it to rehab.