The Young and the Restless spoilers: Martin killed by…?

Although we’ve suspected there was something off about The Young and the Restless’ Alan (Christopher Cousins) for months, shortly after his infamous fight with his brother in Paris, other players in Genoa City are also now speculating that Alan isn’t Alan at all, but his twin, Martin.

After Traci (Beth Maitland) started putting the mysterious pieces together about “Alan” being the person responsible for holding Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) hostage in the abandoned mental health facility, the walls are closing in on him fast with Traci, Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Sharon, Phyllis and Nick (Joshua Morrow) all looking for answers.

Despite Chance (Conner Floyd) leading the police investigation into all of this, we have a hunch that when it’s all said and done, Alan/Martin’s story won’t end with him being hauled off to prison or a mental health facility. Instead, we can imagine him meeting a more deadly end thanks to one of the people he’s wronged.

Beth Maitland, The Young and the Restlesss (Image credit: CBS)

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 8, Alan/Martin returns from Paris a day earlier than anticipated and surprises Traci in their suite at the Athletic Club. She tries her best to play it cool, calm and collected, but he can tell she’s behaving differently toward him, especially when she talks about postponing the wedding. This prompts Alan/Martin to ask a series of questions about what’s bothering her and what she may know; and in turn, she pocket-dials Jack so he can hear what’s going on.

Jack is with Ashley when he gets the call, and although the episode ends, we suspect Jack will loop Ashley in about the latest development, and the duo will do what they can to ensure the safety of their sister.

Elsewhere in the episode, Chance meets with Phyllis, Nick and Sharon at Sharon’s home to discuss a few developments in their kidnapping case. Although the GCPD detective doesn’t offer up all the information he has on the matter, Chance offers up enough to cast suspicion that Alan/Martin is responsible for Sharon and Phyllis’ time in captivity. The whole conversation is impactful enough that Sharon and Nick delay their London trip, opting to stay in town to seek justice instead.

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, and us again believing that Alan/Martin could meet a murderous end, we have two murder plot theories to offer up. First, we can imagine a scenario in which Ashley and Traci tap into their Abbott-sisterly bond and do the deed. For Ashley, it would seem rather “fitting” for her to take out Alan/Martin, given it was his actions that kicked off her whole dissociative identity disorder storyline as she tried to cope with the trauma he’s caused. Plus, she’s already vowed to do anything she can to protect her sister.

And for Traci, she’s once again suffered another setback in love thanks to Alan/Martin. Considering he’s become rather obsessed with Traci at this point, she may find herself in need of a hero. Traci has been there for Ashley a lot lately, so it would be nice to see Ashley come through for Traci this go-around. We can imagine Ashley and Traci working together to protect one another from this crazed villain.

Michelle Stafford and Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If it’s not Ashley and Traci, then we think there’s a strong possibility it could be Sharon and Phyllis. One of the silver linings from them being held hostage is that the two women have agreed to cordially move forward with one another (heck, they didn’t necessarily close the door to friendship either). With their commitment to peace and their equal commitment to getting justice for their whole ordeal, we can picture them playing makeshift cops and hunting Alan/Martin down. Then, in a showdown with him, things quickly escalate to a life-or-death situation, and Phyllis and Sharon take him out.

Now in both scenarios, we think the ladies will have a viable claim to self-defense. Additionally, it would be nice to see either pairing playing hero for themselves rather than relying on Jack or Nick to save them. However, with all this being speculation on our part, we’ll just have to watch and see what happens to Alan/Martin.