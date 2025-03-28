The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy pushes Phyllis to do the unthinkable with Sharon?

We haven’t even met The Young and the Restless’ Aristotle Dumas yet, but given all the mystery surrounding him and his apparent past ability to go toe-to-toe with Victor (Eric Braeden), it seems likely that he or his descendant is headed to Genoa City to bring a unique brand of chaos.

Despite Aristotle being an enigma, Billy (Jason Thompson) is ready to jump into a business relationship with him. In The Young and the Restless episode that aired on March 27, Billy shares with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) his big plans. Aristotle wanted to invest in Abbott Communications, and Billy happily accepted the funding. Phyllis is taken aback by the news, considering Jack (Peter Bergman) already gave them the capital they needed for the company, and Aristotle is too much of an unknown to jump into business with (although she has heard of his name).

Billy insists that he won’t turn down more funding. Plus, he shares that Aristotle is the key to them reacquiring Chancellor. Aristotle is allegedly willing to go up against Victor to make this happen, allowing Billy to keep his hands clean. Phyllis is not a fan of the idea.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In The Young and the Restless episode that airs on March 28, Phyllis blasts Billy for taking a wrecking ball to their fresh start with Abbott Communications to settle a score with The Mustache. She can’t understand what Aristotle gains from helping Billy, but Billy plays coy, signaling there’s another shoe to drop about Aristotle’s true motives. Phyllis storms off, fuming at the predicament Billy has put them in.

Later alone, Phyllis looks up Aristotle online and can’t find a single picture of him. That does nothing but make her more weary of his intentions.

Having said all of this, while we believe Phyllis and Billy may still find their way romantically, we aren’t so sure about their future as business associates. If Phyllis were working with Billy alone, she might not think twice about going along with his plan. However, she convinced Daniel (Michael Graziadei) to join her at Abbott Communications, promising a new start for them both. Phyllis loves her son and likely doesn’t want him in a potentially compromised business environment, especially after what happened at Chancellor previously with Lily (Christel Khalil).

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

That got us to thinking. With Phyllis and Sharon (Sharon Case) now on a path forward as friends (or at least cordial associates), is there a world where they can be business partners? Sharon hasn’t mentioned it in a while, but she does own Cassidy First Technology. From what viewers know, the company is doing solidly, but it could probably reach new heights with the savvy tech genius of Phyllis and the gaming expertise of Daniel.

Yes, with all that’s occurred with Phyllis, Sharon and Daniel, there’s a lot of bad history and bad blood. So the idea of them now working together may sound ridiculous to some. However, they’ve all agreed to essentially let bygones be bygones. Plus, since Sharon doesn’t have vendettas and revenge on the mind, she could provide the environment for a fresh start that Phyllis and Daniel are seeking. Although, given Phyllis’ personality, if this theory were to become a reality, we can foresee her bumping heads with Sharon on occasion.

It’s hard to say for sure what will happen in the foreseeable future because of Aristotle Dumas, but we sense Genoa City is about to be in for quite the shakeup.