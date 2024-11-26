The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor’s Glissade trick for Diane revealed! But will Jack have the last laugh?

When The Young and the Restless’ Victor (Eric Braeden) handed over Glissade to Diane (Susan Walters), we knew The Mustache had something else up his sleeve.

Not only does he despise Diane almost as much as Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson), but it also didn’t seem like Victor just to hand over a multi-million-dollar company. To top it off, when Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) questioned her husband about his decision to just give Glissade over to Diane, he looked rather smug and signaled Diane wasn’t getting what she thought she was.

Well, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on November 26, Diane learns that Victor indeed had something up his sleeve. At the Abbott Mansion with Jack, Diane discovers that Victor sold off all the divisions of Glissade before handing her the business. She’s effectively received nothing but a shell company and the name.

Due to a contact Jack has, he too has learned of Victor’s trick. However, unlike Diane who is sulking that Victor once again got “the last laugh,” Jack smiles as he tells his wife, “Oh, I’m not so sure about that.”

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

This response from Jack sounds like the Abbott patriarch is not only determined to finally best Victor, but he may have something already in motion. And we have to say, if this turns out to be the case, Victor has had it coming.

As much as we like the Newman patriarch, he’s been agitating a lot of residents in Genoa City with his ruthless scheming lately, so he could probably use a slice of humble pie. He better hope the person serving it to him is more sane like Jack and not homicidal like the recently escaped Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

So let’s say Jack has set things in motion to strike back at his longtime rival. What could he possibly be plotting? Our best guess is that Jack heard Victor was trying to sell off Glissade divisions, and Jack secretly bought them to fold them into Jabot.

This is an interesting idea, because after Tucker (Trevor St. John) tried to use Glissade to topple Jabot, and Victor attempted to use Glissade to do the same thing, it would seem rather fitting if Jack just acquired all of the divisions to neutralize the threat of anyone else gaining control of the pieces that are effectively Jabot’s business rivals. A move like this would definitely annoy Victor, but we doubt it would land a mighty blow against him.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Another possible course of action Jack may have taken in regards to Victor and Glissade, is Jack could have laid the groundwork to prove Victor was involved in corporate theft.

Fans will remember that Kyle (Michael Mealor) became the sole CEO of Glissade after he stole Jabot’s new product launch idea from his mother’s computer. At the time, Victor called himself impressed and rushed to launch Glissade’s copycat product before Jabot’s hit the shelves. Jack accused Kyle of stealing the concept, but Kyle denied doing anything.

Now that Kyle is an enemy of Victor as well, perhaps Jack hopes Kyle will come clean about what he did with him. If his son does, Jack may think they can start building a case against Victor for corporate theft using Kyle’s testimony. Of course, Jack doesn’t want to see his son sent to prison, so Jack may lean on friends in law enforcement to grant Kyle immunity for testifying against Victor.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, there are two problems with this latter scheme. First, it depends on Kyle being willing to team up with his dad to get revenge, and given how angry he has been with the world lately, Kyle may just need a break from all the plotting and double-crossing.

Second, this plan is risky. It doesn’t guarantee that Victor will be found guilty or spend any time in prison. Even if the law is on Jack’s side here, Victor knows a lot of people and is quite powerful. Victor’s certainly capable of wiggling out of white-collar criminal charges.

Regardless of what Jack is planning, we’ll be eagerly watching to see if he is capable of getting a win against The Great Victor Newman.