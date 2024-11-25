The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy’s arrest looms for Victor’s attempted murder?

Longtime fans of The Young and the Restless know that Billy Boy Abbott (Jason Thompson) has never been Victor’s (Eric Braeden) favorite person. Besides being an Abbott, Victor also loathes Billy for the way he’s treated Victoria (Amelia Heinle) over the years in their on-again-off-again romance, and for Billy’s ongoing feud with Adam (Mark Grossman). In return, Billy has come to despise Victor for the constant swipes he takes at Jack (Peter Bergman), the constant interference Victor played in his marriage to Victoria and the raising of their children and Billy has never been a fan of Victor’s smugness.

With all that being said, both men were in their respective corners in Genoa City until Victor learned Jill (Jess Walton) gave Billy the reigns of Chancellor and he decided Billy was undeserving to run the legacy company of Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Victor devised a plan to take the business and give it to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and despite all of Billy’s vibrato about stopping Victor, Jill wound up selling Chancellor back to Victor.

As Billy has been left to lick his wounds, he’s been rather consistent about one thing — getting payback on The Great Victor Newman.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

During the wedding ceremony for Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James), Billy told Jill (Jess Walton), “...if you take this away from me [Chancellor], I promise you, it is not going to end well." Then in The Young and the Restless episode airing on November 21, before Jack denied Billy’s request to return to Jabot, Billy told his brother about Jill’s decision to sell Chancellor and the vague payback plans he had in the works for Victor.

Fast forward to the episode airing on November 25, and Billy and Sally (Courtney Hope) are enjoying dinner at the Athletic Club when Victor comes over to their table to taunt them once he wraps things with Adam. After taking his usual jabs at Billy, Victor leaves, and Billy shares a toast with Sally, celebrating Victor’s downfall.

With all that being said, given the number of ominous threats Billy has made subtly or overtly about Victor lately, and the number of people he’s made these threats to, it wouldn’t be too hard for Genoa City residents to believe Billy is guilty should someone try to kill Victor in the near future.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

For a while now, we’ve been predicting the possibility that someone may try to kill Victor in the coming future. He’s managed to anger quite a few residents in Genoa City lately including, Billy, Jack, Diane (Susan Walters), Kyle (Michael Mealor), Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Lily (Christel Khalil). It just seemed as if The Young and the Restless writers were laying the groundwork for some kind of whodunnit type of mystery, where Victor would be left fighting for his life. Given Billy’s ramped-up rhetoric, now would be a great time for this type of storyline to start kicking into gear so 2025 could open up with a bang.

We don’t think Billy would actually try to kill Victor, but we think he could find himself as the prime suspect. Not only has he been making threats, but Billy has a history of mental health struggles which led him to almost kill Adam years ago. Plus, some planted evidence could also make Billy appear as the guilty party. And who may plant such evidence? The real person who may actually try to take out The Mustache… Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

With Jordan and Ian Ward (Ray Wise) back in town and so far flying under the radar, they’re capable of working together to try and kill Victor without anyone knowing. Jordan in particular is probably itching to kill Victor, still blaming him for her sister’s death and for helping turn Claire (Hayley Erin) against her.

Additionally, she’s probably still holding a grudge against him for keeping her prisoner in his wine cellar. Trying to eliminate Victor and shifting the blame to someone else is not only something she’s capable of, but something she’s recently done. Jordan and Ian worked to kill Heather (Vail Bloom) and shift the blame to Sharon (Sharon Case).

Again, this is just a running theory we have at this point. However, with Victor’s many duplicitous moves lately, something is bound to happen to him. So why not this juicy storyline? If we’re right though, when Victor recovers, we have to ask. Will a more vindictive Victor emerge or a softer Newman patriarch?