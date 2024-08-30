The Young and the Restless’ Sally and Billy just accomplished two big feats in my book

The week of August 26 was quite the eventful one on The Young and the Restless. Victor (Eric Braeden) demanded Kyle (Michael Mealor) fire Claire (Hayley Erin) so she’s available to work for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Diane (Susan Walters) realized that Kyle is harboring resentment for her missteps as a parent and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) and Faith (Reylynn Caster) woke up in a hospital after surviving a car accident.

As if that wasn’t enough, things finally hit the fan as Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally (Courtney Hope) found out that they were cheated on and lied to. Not being able to handle the guilt of what she did, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) spilled the beans to Billy at Crimson Lights. He was crushed to learn not only that Chelsea slept with someone else and lied about it, but the person she spent an evening with was Adam (Mark Grossman). While he was relatively calm, although hurt, in front of Chelsea, after a few drinks by himself, he became enraged with Adam.

An inebriated Billy showed up on Adam and Sally’s door, and he ripped into Adam for sleeping with his girlfriend. Billy called him every variation of liar he could think of and blasted his rival for his cowardice. Of course, this confrontation occurred in front of Sally, who also ripped into Adam once Billy left.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

After the big showdowns, I was left practically applauding the scenes between Chelsea, Billy, Sally and Adam. Moreover, I was celebrating the amazing performances from Thompson as Billy and Hope as Sally. In the moment when Billy was eviscerating Adam to his face, I was completely enamored. Thompson did such a great job portraying Billy that I made the bold declaration he just earned himself a Daytime Emmy, at the very least a nomination. Don't believe me, check out this clip.

Mon Aug 26 2024#yr 🇨🇦 spoiler Tues 🇺🇸 Billy scared me when he yelled 😳 pic.twitter.com/S1iA1i3bDzAugust 26, 2024

Thompson's performance this week was only rivaled by Hope’s as Sally. She was so mesmerizing as a furious girlfriend that even the actress was taken aback by the onscreen emotion. I mean, infidelity is hardly a new concept in daytime, but her reaction as the injured party was one of the best I can recall in recent memory. Can you imagine the scenes to come with Adam begging for Sally's forgiveness and her continued unleashing of her fury?

Tues Aug 27 2024#yr 🇨🇦 spoiler Wed 🇺🇸 #Ally Sally is saying everything we all were saying 🥲 pic.twitter.com/IinAHaZupjAugust 27, 2024

It goes without saying that I also feel strongly that Hope also locked up a Daytime Emmy nomination if not a win for her outstanding job. If she were to secure a nom and win, it would mark back-to-back achievements for her as she just took home the trophy this year for best supporting actress in a drama series.

Now considering we have some time before the submission period for Daytime Emmy nominations is closed, and given there have been some strong performances from other actors and actresses in soaps, including that of Peter Bergman as Jack on The Young and the Restless and Kristen Vaganos as Molly on General Hospital, there’s always a chance that neither Thompson or Hope walk away with an Emmy win. However, if the duo keeps offering strong television moments like they have lately, they certainly make it hard for me to see them losing in their respective categories.

By the way, do you think Billy and Chelsea or Adam and Sally can reconcile after the cheating bombshell, or do you think a Billy and Sally coupling is brewing?