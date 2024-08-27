The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally erupts at Adam for cheating, but will a surprising person keep them together?

Grab your popcorn folks, because in The Young and the Restless episode airing on August 27, Sally (Courtney Hope) finally finds out that Adam (Mark Grossman) cheated on her with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) in Baltimore, and things get downright explosive. We’re talking must-watch soapy dramatic goodness.

But before we get to the combustible scene in question, let's rewind a bit in the episode to Adam pacing back and forth in his penthouse, still reeling from the text from Chelsea that she told Billy (Jason Thompson) the truth. The Newman Media CEO is clearly at a loss for what to do next, so he attempts to leave his place, perhaps to gain some perspective, but Sally stops him in his tracks.

She calls comes down the stairs and asks where he’s headed, and forever the quick liar on his feet, he claims he has to head to the office to grab his work tablet to conduct some business with European clients. The Marchetti designer isn’t an idiot and feels as if something is off, but she backs off and Adam again attempts to leave. However, when he opens the door, he finds a drunk Billy who is angrier than we’ve ever seen him.

Mark Grossman and Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Right away, Billy Boy Abbott starts ripping into Adam for being a liar, noting that Chelsea confessed to everything. Adam does his best to write off Billy as being a drunk with a vendetta against him, but Sally insists on hearing Billy out. As the Abbott-Chancellor CEO continues to rail against Adam (making for a Daytime Emmy-worthy scene for Thompson by the way), Sally starts to form tears in her eyes. Before Billy exits, he labels Adam a coward for not telling his girlfriend the truth and he apologizes that Sally had to find out about the cheating in this manner.

Alone, Sally demands the truth from Adam. Remarkably, Adam continues to act like Billy is just trying to cause drama. This is when Sally snaps. She yells at Adam for playing her like a fool and lying to her for weeks (making for a Daytime Emmy-worthy scene for Hope this time). Sally is about to storm out when he stops her and tearfully confesses. His tears do little to move Sally as she’s furious with Adam and his dishonesty, even mentioning that she previously asked Adam if he cheated and denied it.

It looks like the cheating and subsequent lies spell the end for #Ally. The trust is gone for Sally, and considering how long it took for Adam to win her back, we aren’t sure she’d be willing to commit to him again. Plus, when she thinks back to the list of people who cautioned her about loving Adam, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) included, Sally may not be willing to compromise her pride any further.

Courtney Hope, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, if there was a small chance of Adam and Sally saving their relationship, we think it lies in a surprising character. No, we don’t mean Chelsea advocating on Adam’s behalf to Sally or Connor (Judah Mackey) pleading his father’s case. Oddly enough, we’re thinking a baby could save the couple.

Look, it’s been a while since a new baby popped up in Genoa City, and we think the right time for new blood is in the near future. And what marks a better soapy pregnancy than one involving complexity and mess?

Sure, a baby should never be the glue for a fractured relationship, but Sally becoming pregnant could soften her opinion of Adam, and it could force Adam to really sit back and change his lying/manipulative ways (even if temporary). A change in Adam could prompt Sally not to shut the door on her love for him. Additionally, considering she lost baby Ava, Sally and Adam may want to do everything possible to eliminate her stress with a new unborn child in tow.

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We’d be remiss if we didn’t introduce another element to all of this. Considering how close Sally and Billy had become over the last few weeks and given they're both reeling from having been cheated on, what if Sally and Billy slip into their own moment of forbidden passion? Furthermore, what if after that night, Sally learns she’s pregnant? Could you imagine the drama that would ensue with the lingering question as to whose baby Sally is carrying? We’re talking about a pregnancy for the ages with two huge rivals in Genoa City both vying to be the father.

Now just a reminder, the idea of Sally becoming pregnant is just a theory. However, it’s certainly one we think has a lot of potential of becoming reality.