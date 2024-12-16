The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan’s last big move devastates the Newmans?

The thing about villainous plots on The Young and the Restless, is they rarely go according to plan. Right now on the show’s canvas, Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise) have a pact in which Jordan schemes against Sharon (Sharon Case) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Ian in turn is supposed to help launch an attack of some sort on Claire (Hayley Erin), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck).

However, the partnership between Jordan and Ian is already showing cracks in its foundation, with them snipping at each other. That leads us to believe their big plans will soon go down the drain, and Jordan will be forced to move onto a less methodical Plan B.

It’s worth noting that the last time Jordan was forced to pivot from her original plot after Claire turned on her, she first kidnapped Claire and then later kidnapped Claire again alongside Harrison (Redding Munsell). Jordan was desperate when she made the bold moves.

This time around, we suspect Jordan knows this may be her final opportunity to get payback and destroy the Newmans. She’s proven that no prison can hold her, and when Victor (Eric Braeden) learns that Jordan has escaped custody for the umpteenth time, no one is likely going to convince him that he shouldn’t deal with her any way he sees fit this go-around.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

But before we get to her demise, let’s focus on her final act. We can imagine a scenario where she initially tries to take everything from Claire that her great-niece managed to build in the last few months. That includes Claire’s romance with Kyle (Michael Mealor), her new job at Chancellor and more importantly, her new relationship with the Newmans. However, in some way or fashion, Ian doesn’t meet his end of the bargain, and her destruction dreams hit a snag (we can also picture Jordan failing due to Kyle or Victoria catching on to Jordan’s tricks).

Then, once Jordan becomes desperate, we think she’ll resort to kidnapping. Apparently, kidnapping and escaping prison seem to be her go-to moves. While we aren’t sure who she may take against their will in the future, we suspect it won’t end smoothly. Whether it’s during the abduction or during the rescue, we predict someone is bound to meet their grizzly end thanks to the crazed criminal. And we’re thinking that person may be Cole.

Months ago, we predicted that Jordan would kill her nephew, and we feel even more strongly about the possibility today. For starters, Cole is showing up on the screen less and less these days, which doesn’t leave us with much hope that he’ll survive another Jordan outbreak. Plus, Cole has vowed to do anything to protect Claire, and his promise haunts us as anything could mean sacrificing his life.

J. Eddie Peck, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then from a storyline perspective, a loss like this could create some heart-tugging scenes that leave fans in tears and Daytime Emmy voters intrigued. Victoria would probably be almost inconsolable as she’s finally reconnected with her long-lost love after decades, and Cole offered Victoria her most stable relationship in years. Claire would also be an emotional wreck if she lost a father she’s only come to know within the last year. The newest Newman may even blame herself for the chaos and spiral out of control once Jordan is dealt with.

For now, Jordan killing Cole is just speculation on our part. But we have to consider it as her bad behavior escalates with each time she steps foot back in Genoa City.