The Young and the Restless spoilers: cops learn Sharon was drugged with PCP, so Jordan leads them to a suspect?

Double the trouble, double the chaos on The Young and the Restless, as Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise) have been wreaking trouble in Genoa City for months. While undetected, the pair has managed to apparently set Sharon (Sharon Case) up for the murder of Heather (Vail Bloom) and nearly kill Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Before all that kicked off though, Sharon’s bipolar medication was tampered with, which can now be attributed as the cause of her erratic behavior, and the culprits behind that are revealed to be Jordan and Ian in The Young and the Restless episode airing on December 9. (Not to do too much bragging, but we suspected long ago when Sharon was given new medicine that something sinister was going on, but we digress.)

In the episode in question, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) arrives at Sharon’s house and delivers the results of the toxicology examination of Sharon’s pill bottle. As it turns out, Nick (Joshua Morrow) was right to get the meds tested because the report states that PCP was found to be coating Sharon’s bipolar medications.

Furthermore, Michael deduces that she was likely sabotaged by someone who knew the PCP would cause Sharon to have hallucinations, aggression, memory loss, paranoia and more. The Crimson Lights owner is stunned by the news, but not so much so that she’s willing to let herself off the hook for killing Heather. Sharon is still feeling guilty for Heather’s death, so she’s not sure if she wants the new information used in her defense.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Michael isn’t the only one who learns about the results of the toxicology report. Jordan also overhears about the latest development and runs back to the seedy motel she’s staying in to tell Ian. Upon hearing the news, he harshly blames Jordan for messing things up in their diabolical plan.

She fires back that she’s the one who’s been taking all the risks in their alliance and warns him it’s time he starts pulling his weight in their partnership. He eventually lets her words sink in, and he leaves to collect information for her on Claire (Hayley Erin), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck). Jordan thanks him by saying she’ll find a way to deal with this Sharon hiccup.

Ray Wise, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

With all that being said, Ian and Jordan do have a problem on their hands. Suspicion already runs high that someone intentionally mixed PCP with Sharon’s medication, so Nick and Chance (Conner Floyd) will likely go in search of a suspect. So if Jordan takes care of things, does that mean she’ll set someone else up to take the fall for the crime? That’s certainly in the realm of possibility, and we think we know who she’ll frame — Ian.

Recently, Ian has lashed out at Jordan a couple of times, and Jordan is not the kind of villain who will continue to sit there and take it. Plus, if she continues to question if Ian will adequately keep up his end of their bargain, she has extra incentive to throw him under the bus. The downside to secretly leaving breadcrumbs for police to suspect Ian is behind Sharon’s poisoning, is that if Ian learns what Jordan did and shares what he knows about Jordan with authorities as payback, her own scheme against the Newmans is in danger.

However, Jordan may decide it’s worth taking that risk if Ian becomes more of a hindrance than a help mate in her quest exact revenge.