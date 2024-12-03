The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick’s big discovery makes him Ian’s next target?

Over the last few months, The Young and the Restless’ Sharon (Sharon Case) has been on quite the rollercoaster ride. It seemed to start when Faith (Reylynn Caster) returned to town and took her parents down memory lane talking about their relationship and Cassie (Camryn Grimes).

From there, Sharon became flooded with memories of her deceased daughter and the emotions got the best of her, causing her to lash out at Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). The behavior of the Crimson Lights owner became increasingly more erratic as the weeks went by, especially after Faith and Lucy’s (Lily Brooks O’Briant) car accident, and Sharon wound up exploding on Heather (Vail Bloom) and Lucy as well.

Then as Sharon started imagining Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) and he was feeding her worse impulses, she almost went through with poisoning Daniel before changing her mind, only to wind up confronting Heather. A confrontation that lead to Heather’s death, which Sharon believes she committed and framed Daniel for. Fast forward to the present, and Sharon has confessed to her "crimes" and is waiting for her trial.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on December 3, Nick (Joshua Morrow) meets Chance (Conner Floyd) with a request. Nick admits he stole a bottle of Sharon’s bipolar medication out of the garbage and wants Chance to have the forensic lab test it. Chance agrees to the favor but is skeptical the move will help Sharon. On the other hand, Nick is rather optimistic that the test will prove the meds are to blame for Sharon’s sudden shift in behavior.

Leaving Chance, Nick walks upon a conversation between Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Sharon as the pair discuss her legal strategy. Sharon wants to plead guilty, but Michael is against the idea. Nick chimes in and begs Sharon to give him a few days before she makes such a plea, telling her that he’s having her medicine analyzed.

With all that being said, we guessed a long time ago that Sharon’s medicine was tampered with as part of some kind of plot. We couldn’t understand why her “doctor” would prescribe a new medication all of a sudden if she was doing well, and why more wasn’t done professionally to help regulate her erratic behavior. So if the forensic lab test finally proves our suspicions, we won’t be shocked.

Ray Wise, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, if the test does prove Sharon is a victim herself, then Nick will probably work overtime to find the culprit responsible. Not only has this person ruined Sharon’s life, but Nick will probably assume this individual almost got Phyllis killed. The two women who are the loves of Nick’s life.

Of course, all roads of blame likely lead to Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise). Since Ian has Jordan doing some surveillance on Sharon’s family, it’s not hard to imagine that she catches wind of Nick’s quest to prove Sharon isn’t the monster people think she is. Then, Jordan shares news of Nick’s efforts with Ian, and Ian becomes worried and enraged. Should that happen, Nick may immediately find himself in Ian’s crosshairs.

Ian may work with Jordan to try and eliminate Nick at that point, leaving him in need of a rescue for once. We can’t lie, we’re slightly intrigued with this potential plot twist as it could lead to an even bigger plot twist — Sharon and Phyllis working together to rescue Nick. Talk about soapy drama. Two of Genoa City’s biggest rivals working together to save a man they both love.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens next, but we’re almost positive Jordan and Ian have some more chaos to unleash on Genoa City very soon.