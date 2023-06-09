The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer and Chance a new power couple?

As The Young and the Restless heads into the summer, there’s a lot of chaos in Genoa City. Not only is Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) back in town torturing Sharon (Sharon Case), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and everyone in their orbit, but the repercussions of Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) failed takedown plot of Diane (Susan Walters) continues to cause havoc for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier).

During the week of June 5, Kyle exploded finding Summer with Phyllis, and with good reason. Not only did Summer lead him to believe that the disconnect in their relationship was due to her grieving Phyllis’ death, despite her being very much alive, but Kyle was fuming that Summer has known where Phyllis has been hiding. Plus, his wife let his mom suffer the stress of a murder charge knowing Diane was completely innocent.

Allison Lanier and Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

To top this all off, Summer actually begged Kyle to keep her mother’s whereabouts a secret until she and Phyllis came up with a plan to keep her out of jail for the murder of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). Summer left Kyle completely floored.

With all that said, his anger and desire to see justice outweigh his love for Summer, because he decided to lead Chance (Conner Floyd) straight to Phyllis’ hideout spot at the Genoa City Athletic Club. A move that just may put the nail in the coffin that is Summer and Kyle’s marriage.

Despite things looking grim for Summer and her mother at the moment, we’re predicting some blue skies ahead for the mother-daughter duo. For starters, we believe Victor (Eric Braden) is primed to give his granddaughter a hand and bail Phyllis out of all this legal mess. While Phyllis can’t stand The Mustache, she’s desperate and Victor has the resources to help here, if nothing else for the benefit of Summer.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Also, whether she knows it or not, the current Mrs. Kyle Abbott appears to be laying the groundwork for a romantic relationship with the very detective investigating his mother’s crime, Chance.

In this clip from a recent episode, Summer is talking to Chance and begging for his assistance in helping her mom not go to jail. Then she says something that caught our attention. She stated, "Chance I’m just asking you — as a friend."

June7/2023 #yr 🇨🇦spoilers #yr50 Wed 🇨🇦 Thurs 🇺🇸 Summer Chance Are you new here 😹 pic.twitter.com/MrWzucWO0AJune 7, 2023 See more

The friend comment should make loyal viewers suspicious considering prior to the fake murder plot, it’s not like Chance and Summer had a lot of one-on-one time together that would make you think they’re old chums. While their families have known each other for decades and he was married to Summer’s aunt Abby (Melissa Ordway), again, Chance and Summer haven’t been all that friendly. Are things about to change for the two Young and the Restless characters to even go beyond friendship to a full-fledged romance?

We think so.

It bears repeating, Summer and Kyle’s marriage looks like it's heading to divorce after all the lies and betrayals. Not to mention, their mothers being mortal enemies doesn’t exactly scream happy blended family.

Conner Floyd, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

From Chance’s perspective, after his failed relationship with Abby, fans started to think he and Sharon may become romantically involved. Unfortunately for him, all signs are pointing that Cameron’s return to town is going to push Sharon back into Nick’s arms. For those worried about Sally (Courtney Hope), we’re sure Adam (Mark Grossman) would be more than happy to win her back.