The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam blackmails Audra in Victoria TAKEDOWN plot?

Once again on The Young and the Restless, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has managed to upset her family with her questionable business decisions and blind loyalty to the "wrong" people.

In the episode that aired on June 21, she made the unsupported decision as CEO of Newman Enterprises to force Nick (Joshua Morrow) to take a leave of absence as COO, while temporarily promoting her more-than-eager boyfriend Nate (Sean Dominic). The move not only riles Nick but both Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) as well.

Then in the following scene airing on June 23, Nick offers the ominous warning to Victoria and Nate, "Just remember, plans like this usually end up crashing and burning."

June23/2023 #yr50 #yr 🇨🇦 spoiler Thirs🇨🇦Fri🇺🇸Nate Nick Tucker Victoria 😳 pic.twitter.com/c2QZk3z1LFJune 22, 2023 See more

While we certainly believe Nick’s words foreshadow his own revenge plans against his sister, perhaps they could also signal a future attack from Victoria’s other brother, Adam (Mark Grossman).

Adam and Victoria have never really gotten along as siblings, and have always been fierce rivals in business, which is especially the case as he’s the CEO of McCall Unlimited.

When you consider that Adam is currently on a downward spiral and ready to go scorch earth in life, and the fact McCall Unlimited is in desperate need of a big win, he’s primed to set his sights on making a major move against Newman Media and his sister — and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) may be the person to help him do it.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Again in the episode airing on June 23, Adam and Audra have an awkward conversation that ends abruptly when Tucker (Trevor St. John) appears. The discussion stands out because up until then, Adam really hadn’t had many scenes with the Newman Media employee.

Now take into account this very specific scene from the episode. Once Adam has left, Audra and Tucker have a one-on-one and she brags that she knows what she’s doing, but Tucker cautions her to be careful of Adam because "he is trouble."

June23/2023 #yr50 #yr 🇨🇦 spoiler Thurs🇨🇦Fri🇺🇸 Audra Tucker pic.twitter.com/3xPbEW5ni8June 22, 2023 See more

Here is where the blackmail component comes into play. Young and the Restless sneak peeks for the week of June 26 indicate that Audra and Kyle (Michael Mealor) will have a very flirtatious interaction that may lead him to cheat on Summer (Allison Lanier).

It’s quite possible that Adam will catch them in the inappropriate/indefensible act if they are at the Genoa City Atheltic Club, leaving Audra vulnerable. Victoria would be sure to fire her at Newman if she believed Audra was having an affair with her niece’s husband.

Zuleyka Silver and Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

So should our theory of Adam catching Audra in a compromising position ring true, we think he’d be more than happy to blackmail Audra into pumping him information on Newman Media that he can use to not only sabotage Victoria’s company, but also give McCall Unlimited the desperate boost it needs.

We’ll certainly be paying attention to see what happens next because the mystery surrounding who will take down Victoria is starting to really build.