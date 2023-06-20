The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki SHOCKINGLY helps out Adam?

Initial instincts will tell most Young and the Restless’ viewers that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) helping out Adam (Mark Grossman) isn’t probable. Over the years, Nikki hasn’t exactly been the warmest to her stepson, but of course, Adam hasn’t made it easy.

In many ways, Adam has made a sport of torturing his siblings Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) due to his constant feeling of being a black sheep in the Newman clan. Nikki has in turn, made sport of looking out for her children and being a mama bear protecting her "cubs."

Despite the Newman matriarch and the Newman heir having mutual respect and love (even Adam) for Victor, they rarely ever manage to get on the same page.

However, could their relationship be set to change? Perhaps.

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

As shown in the episode that aired on June 16, Adam and Sally (Courtney Hope) lost their baby after Adam was forced to make the difficult choice to have doctors save Sally’s life over their child’s.

Piling on his grief, during the episode from June 19, Sally blamed Adam for the death of their baby girl which is sending Adam toward a dark and isolated place.

Even with all the family he has in town, Adam is set to feel alone. In the following spoiler clip for the week of June 19, Victor encourages his son to turn to people who love him, and Adam replies, "Who the h*ll would that be? I mean I look around, I’m alone. There’s no Sally, no siblings, no daughter."

June19/2023 #yr #yr50 #yr🇨🇦Spoiler Mon 🇨🇦 Tues 🇺🇸 Adam Victor pt 2 pic.twitter.com/iH49g9KFYcJune 19, 2023 See more

With Adam heading into a downward spiral, now would be a great time for Adam to receive some motherly advice, and for the words of wisdom to come from Nikki. Especially, since she has gone through the loss of a child.

Longtime fans of the show will remember that back in 1993, Nikki was married to Jack (Peter Bergman), and the two were expecting a son they would name John Abbott III. Unfortunately, they lost that child after Nikki accidentally fell down the stairs.

It’s her experience as a grieving parent that could help Adam realize he can make it through this particular time in his life. Furthermore, she could give him some perspective as to how Sally may be feeling as a mom, and what he should do in order to help Sally through this occasion.

Nikki could even go as far as reaching out to Sally directly to share her personal story and offer support, which may help Sally realize she shouldn’t be so angry with Adam.

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now for those still skeptical about the ice thawing between Adam and Nikki, we’d like to highlight that Sharon and Nikki over the years have become friends (or at the very least friendly), and these two women have a history of loathing each other.

In fact, Nikki slapping Sharon for one reason or another has made some of the most memorable moments of the soap.

However, the women have since put their rivalry to rest and have developed a bond. There’s potential for a similar bond between Nikki and Adam.

Considering all signs point to Nikki and Victor being married for good this go-around, we’d say it’s about time that Nikki and Adam work on their relationship. Even if their potential closeness would drive Victoria mad — but to be clear, we don’t see Nikki and Adam being necessarily besties!