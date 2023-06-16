The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally REJECTS both Newmans after losing baby?

For the past couple of weeks on The Young and the Restless, writers have been hinting at the strong possibility that Sally's (Courtney Hope) baby with Adam (Mark Grossman) would not survive pregnancy.

In the episode that aired on June 15, while Sally and Adam were at Society eating and discussing the possibility of naming their baby after Adam’s mother Hope, Sally doubled over in pain. The Newman heir immediately flung into action and took her to get medical attention.

Upon arriving at the hospital, they come across Elena (Brytni Sarpy), who ironically was coming down from a euphoric high having just given Adam’s big sister and Nate (Sean Dominic) a piece of her mind. Adam implores Elena for help, and she of course starts to assist with the emergency.

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Sadly, in the episode airing June 16, Adam is forced to make an unenviable decision and choose between saving Sally’s life or the life of their unborn daughter. He eventually informs Elena that she and her team should do everything they can to save Sally, which they do, and the baby doesn’t make it.

Glancing ahead to the week of June 19, Adam shares with Sally the horrible news and she loses it, becoming inconsolable. She even directs her frustration at Adam. Take a look for yourself at next week’s promo.

June14/2023 #yr50 #yr🇨🇦spoiler Thurs 🇨🇦Fri 🇺🇸 Preview Next Week pic.twitter.com/gJSqUDYo01June 15, 2023 See more

Sally’s comments to Adam may have been said in the midst of grief and frustration, but they should make fans of the #Ally pairing nervous. She told him “I want her Adam, but you let her die. You’re the reason she’s dead.” If she feels his medical decision in the moment was the wrong one and partially blames him for her daughter’s death, it’s hard to see a romantic future between the two.

Then there’s Nick (Joshua Morrow). Throughout her pregnancy, Nick vowed to be there with Sally and support her. However, his ability to be present with her shifted the moment Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) arrived back in Genoa City. He’s been putting all his focus in protecting Sharon (Sharon Case) and Faith (Reylynn Caster).

During the few occasions Nick was able to see Sally lately, they were brief and it was to warn her about staying away from Cameron, although Nick was vague about the extreme danger of Cameron’s presence.

Sharon Case and Linden Ashby, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

After Nick was arrested following Cameron’s false assault claim, Nick has been relatively MIA when it comes to Sally, leaving her to constantly worry. Leading up to the loss of her child, she continuously found herself wondering about Nick and trying to get information about him from Adam, who was reluctant to share anything.

Given Sally was at risk for preeclampsia, she may deduce that worrying about Nick caused too much stress on her body, and forced her to go into a medical crisis which led to tragedy. While Nick may not be at fault for creating the Cameron drama, Sally could blame the drama nonetheless and push Nick away when he starts to come back around.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

All in all, it’s starting to look like Sally may find herself wanting to be alone as she grieves, rejecting both the Newman brothers. Although for Adam, we imagine that in time, the shared grief between him and Sally will actually bring them closer and again restart their romance.

Don’t cry for Nick. After this whole Cameron ordeal, we see him and Sharon finally rekindling #Shick.