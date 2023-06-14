The Young and the Restless spoilers: Who KILLS Cameron Kirsten?

On The Young and the Restless, Cameron Kirsten’s (Linden Ashby) latest diabolical plot is fully underway, which is bad news for the Newman family.

Not only has he played mind games with Sharon (Sharon Case) and framed Nick (Joshua Morrow) for assault, but during the week of June 12, he manages to abduct Faith (Reylynn Caster).

If The Young and the Restless history is any indicator, specifically as it pertains to the Newmans, then Cameron will pay the ultimate price for this latest kidnapping and his overall obsession with Sharon. He’ll pay with his life.

Linden Ashby, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

When Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) became infatuated with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and attempted exact revenge on her, it ended with Nick killing him. When JT (Thad Luckinbill) also became obsessed with Victoria, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) presumably killed him with a fire poker to protect her daughter, although it was later proven he managed to survive the attack and subsequent burial.

Even as a child, Adam (Mark Grossman) opted to murder A.J. Montalvo after he threatened Hope (Signy Coleman).

Beyond the Newman family’s past, the following spoiler video for the week of June 12 also seems to signify that Cameron may meet a bloody end. In the clip, Nick equips Sharon with a knife for protection. We’re doubtful writers would just mention a knife and not have it come into play.

You add the fact that Ashby took to his social media to thank the head writer of The Young and the Restless and series regulars for his latest stint as Cameron, and it seems like Cameron’s murderous fate is more probable than possible. That begs the question, who will actually commit the crime?

Sharon is obviously a likely suspect. Not only will she be the one equipped with a knife but she is a mother desperate to protect her child. She’s also a victim tired of being tormented by a stalker. It’s not hard to imagine Sharon killing Cameron.

Then there’s Nick. Nick has already proven he can lose his temper as it pertains to looking out for those he loves and he’s also shown he’s willing to commit murder to do that. However, we have to ask about the likelihood that writers will have the Newman heir commit murder again this soon after Ashland’s death.

We won’t rule out The Mustache as a possible suspect. Victor (Eric Braeden) is also fiercely loyal when it comes to his loved ones, and he adores Faith. Given he can also be ruthless, it wouldn’t be a stretch to think he’ll commit murder for the sake of his family.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

If we had to guess, we think Sharon will kill Cameron. However, we also think should this ring true, she and Nick should prepare themselves to be haunted by Cameron, as we have a feeling that even his murder won’t stop his latest round of terrorizing.

Be sure you stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to see what happens next.