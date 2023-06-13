The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cameron HAUNTS Sharon and Nick from the grave?

From the moment Young and the Restless fans welcomed Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) back to the fold, they’ve looked on as he’s managed to strike fear in Sharon (Sharon Case) and rage in Nick (Joshua Morrow).

The three have a deadly and complex history that kicked off almost 20 years ago and landed Cameron in prison. Upon his return to Genoa City, it didn’t take long for long-time viewers of the soap to realize he didn’t return to town with good intentions. From the ominous gifts he sent to Sharon to the scheming that landed Nick temporarily in handcuffs, Cameron has made it known that he’s just as diabolical as ever and is still obsessed with Sharon.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

During the week of June 12, Cameron’s revenge plot kicks into high gear when he kidnaps Faith (Reylynn Caster), leaving Nick and Sharon in a panic. The former power couple knows there is nothing the man won’t do to get to Sharon. Unfortunately for Cameron, that would seemingly mean murder.

Looking to Ashby’s Instagram, he posted a video with a lengthy caption that signaled he’s wrapped his Young and the Restless run. He ended the caption with "So, thanks Josh Griffith (head writer for The Young and the Restless) for inviting me to come hang for a bit. Xo."

Keeping his post and the fact that the Cameron character has kidnapped a Newman in mind, it would appear that Cameron’s fate on the show is going to meet a tragic end with him more than likely being murdered by either Nick, Sharon or even Faith. However, does Cameron have even more plans for the Newmans beyond the grave?

We think so.

Cameron’s official return to the soap only officially launched on May 26. Would writers really bring back such a villainous character to kill him off and have his reign of terror end within just weeks? It would seem rather unlikely.

If our hunch is correct and Cameron is murdered by one of the Newmans, perhaps he already has a plan in mind to prevent them from being able to cover it up.

He could have cameras watching and even planted witnesses to help create a story that his murder wouldn’t be in self-defense. Despite Faith eventually being freed and out of immediate danger, Nick, Sharon or Faith herself made it a mission to kill Cameron instead of letting the justice system handle things.

This would be a storyline that would definitely create plenty of drama.

Sharon Case and Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Another alternative possible nightmare for Sharon and Nick would be to have a relative of Cameron arrive in Genoa City to exact revenge for Cameron’s murder. It wouldn’t be the first time in the soap world that a previously unknown family member pops up to avenge a "wrongdoing."

As Cameron’s story arc continues to unfold, make sure you keep watching The Young and the Restelss to see what twists and turns lie ahead.