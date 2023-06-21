The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick SABOTAGES Victoria?

For the past few months now on The Young and the Restless, there have been some simmering tensions between siblings and best friends Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). While the two have traditionally been incredibly close over the years, every now and then they bump heads, with their last big fallout occurring over her unwillingness to listen to him about Ashland Locke (Robert Newman).

Now it looks like the Newman siblings are gearing up for another big blowout due to Victoria once again being stubborn and choosing romance over family.

Joshua Morrow and Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In an episode airing on June 21, Victoria and Nick meet for the first time since his harrowing ordeal with Cameron (Linden Ashby) and Sally’s (Courtney Hope) tragic loss.

The Newman CEO expresses her gratitude that her brother is alive and well, but concerned for all that he’s been going through as of late. She then urges him to take time away from his COO position at Newman Enterprises to be there for Sally, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Faith (Reylynn Caster).

Nick is rightfully skeptical of Victoria’s intentions behind her insistence that he needs time off from work. For starters, she’s never been a fan of the relationship between him and Sally.

Then there’s the fact that Victoria comes off hypocritical telling someone they need to stop working. When she went through a trauma less than a year ago, she refused to step away from Newman Enterprises, even as her family strongly urged her to do so.

Despite Nick pushing back on Victoria’s suggestion he takes a leave of absence, she eventually makes it known that her words are less of a suggestion and more of a demand as his boss. Take a look at their tense exchange in the clip below.

June20/2023 #yr50 #yr🇨🇦Spoilers Tues 🇨🇦 Wed 🇺🇸 Victoria Nick The decision has already been made 😡 The End pic.twitter.com/d2qrbwwg7nJune 20, 2023 See more

With Nick out of commission with the company, that leaves the door open for Nate (Sean Dominic) to step up in a temporary COO position, which is what Nate and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) have been vying to happen. So while these two non-Newmans will be excited by the news, Nick stands to be enraged.

Nick has always been perceived as the Newman with a heart of gold, but longtime fans of The Young and the Restless know that Nick doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty when he feels wronged and backed into a corner.

Case in point, back in 2018 Nick unleashed his dark side and paraded around Genoa City for months pretending to be J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), who was thought to be deceased at the time, all in an effort to get revenge on Victor (Eric Braeden) for his attempts to take away custody of Christian.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Not only did Nick haunt Victor but he sabatoged Newman Enterprises by leaking documents to the public. He did all of this knowing that his actions could have a detrimental effect on Victoria and the rest of his family who were technically innocent bystanders.

With that being said, could "Dark Nick" return to get back at Victoria for her latest betrayal and sidelining him at work? We believe so.

We don’t think he’ll try adorn the mask of a dead person this go around, but we can see him sabotaging deals that Victoria and Nate have made in the immediate future. Or perhaps Nick will even leak some future Newman plans to Adam (Mark Grossman).

Not only would Nick love seeing Victoria and Nate disappointed by the leaks, but Nick would have to take some gratification in knowing that Victoria would be seething to see Adam best her in business.

Joshua Morrow and Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Taking things a step further, Nick may appeal to Victor that Victoria has made too many unwise decisions as it pertains to business and it’s time the patriarch of the family replaces her as CEO.

Make sure you keep watching the daytime soap to see what lies ahead for Victoria and Nick. Victoria’s current trajectory almost dictates she has a big humbling coming her way.

By the way, we hope Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is prepared to deal with her children's feuding.