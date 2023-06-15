The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer seeks REVENGE on Daniel?

While The Young and the Restless is currently in a Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) fever pitch, elsewhere in the legendary soap, Summer (Allison Lanier) continues to deal with the ramifications of Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) botched scheme to set Diane (Susan Walters) up for murder.

The Newman heiress has been busy trying to figure out how she can help her mother stay out of prison for the murder of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), despite the crime occurring in self-defense.

Summer hoped to help her mother in secret and keep the revelation that she’s alive just between Phyllis, her and Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Unfortunately, that plan was shattered when Daniel opened his mouth to Jack (Peter Bergman), Kyle (Michael Mealor) and company. Daniel did the noble thing to help Diane legally at the time who was suspected of killing Phyllis, who again wasn’t dead.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Although Daniel thought he was helping protect his sister by lying and saying that he is the one that met with Phyllis instead of Summer, his sister wasn’t the least bit appreciative. She even felt betrayed. Since that moment, things between the siblings have been rocky.

Then in the episode that aired on June 2, which carried into the episodes during the week of June 5, Kyle followed Summer to the Genoa City Athletic Club. He was concerned about his wife, who up until then didn’t tell him that she knew Phyllis was alive and where she was hiding. To Kyle’s surprise, he spotted Summer with Phyllis and completely reeled thinking of the lies his wife has been telling him for weeks.

Despite her pleas that he understands the position she’s been in, Summer has thus far been unable to make any headway in getting Kyle to forgive her. He’s absolutely livid, and it’s looking like Kyle's done with the marriage. It certainly doesn’t help matters that Summer and Diane got into a heated argument on June 14.

We should also mention that Audra (Zuleyka Silver) has been sniffing around Kyle, which is not a great sign for fans of the Summer/Kyle relationship.

Allison Lanier and Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

With a pending divorce looking likely for the pair, Summer may find herself ready to dish out revenge. While she could accept the blame for the current state of her marriage, or even blame her mom for putting her in this predicament, we envision she’ll place the blame at her brother’s door for opening his mouth before she and Phyllis could figure a way out of this mess.

Take note of the words Mariah (Camryn Grimes) hurled at Summer during their conversation, also in the episode that aired on June 14. Mariah made the comment, "You’re still your mother’s daughter."

If Summer is indeed Phyllis’ child, then the former must be gearing up for a revenge plot right? After all, revenge is a Phyllis trademark and what led her to carry out her ill-thought-out plan against Diane in the first place.

Michael Graziadei, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Should Summer spend the next few months trying to get revenge, Daniel’s relationship with Lily (Christel Khalil) may be in deep trouble. In the logic of an eye for an eye, Daniel tanking Summer’s relationship would mean Summer would destroy his.

We’re not sure how Summer would carry out such a plot just yet, but we’ll be watching. You’d think she’d make peace with her brother and focus on what seems to be a blossoming romance with Chance (Connor Floyd). However, this is the soap world after all.