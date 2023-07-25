The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor goes after Phyllis?

It should come as no surprise to The Young and the Restless fans that Victor (Eric Braeden) is not pleased with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) these days. While the two have never been besties or even friends, he finds himself particularly disgusted with her for faking her own death and the impact that’s had on Summer (Allison Lanier).

Not only was his granddaughter left to mourn and plan a memorial service for her mother, but upon finding out the truth, Summer lied to Kyle (Michael Mealor) which effectively destroyed her marriage. We should probably also mention that Summer may face legal consequences at the hands of Christine (Lauralee Bell) for aiding and abetting her mother. Considering how much Victor adores his grandchild, it’s no wonder he’s currently seeing red when it comes to Phyllis.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

His feelings bubbled to the surface in a juicy soap moment in The Young and the Restless episode airing on July 25. While sitting down at a table at The Genoa City Athletic Club, he sees Phyllis saunter in and calls her to his table. This is the first time they’ve crossed paths since she’s reemerged back in town. Phyllis reluctantly walks over to him, and he wastes no time ripping into her. Take a look at the tense scene.

#yr🇨🇦spoiler Mon🇨🇦Tues🇺🇸 #yr50Phyllis & Sally in the same episode ❤️Wait till Victor hears about Kyle & Audra 😜 pic.twitter.com/HWIUegyK5CJuly 24, 2023 See more

Now what should have raised your eyebrows in the clip were the threatening words Victor used to end their conversation. He states, "Phyllis, what you have done to my granddaughter is unforgivable, and you will pay for it." The sentence rattles Phyllis and got us thinking.

Is it possible that Victor plans to make sure Phyllis pays for her crimes? Of course it is — but how?

So far Phyllis has two good things working for her in her criminal case. She has Heather (Vail Bloom) defending her and Carson (Walter Belenky), the EMT, willing to testify on her behalf that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) was manipulative and dangerous.

The latter’s testimony is only good if Tucker (Trevor St. John) keeps his word and produces him at Phyllis’ trial and Christine doesn’t find out Tucker is paying Carson off. However, no matter what good things Phyllis has going for her, it may not be good enough to overcome the Victor-factor.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Considering the influence Victor has in Genoa City, it's not hard to imagine that Victor has a judge or several in his back pocket that could help ensure that Phyllis is found guilty of her crimes. The Mustache may find her being locked away a better alternative for his granddaughter than to have Phyllis walking around town willing and ready to make more poor decisions.

Taking things a step further, perhaps there is a scenario where Victor doesn’t have Phyllis locked away in prison, but rather placed into involuntary confinement in a state psychiatric hospital, which is Fairview in Genoa City. Should this ring true, it wouldn’t be the first time Phyllis was placed in Fairview. Longtime fans will remember she spent some time there during the whole Kelly Andrew’s (Cady McClain) saga.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

All in all, Victor is not usually the kind of person that tells someone “you will pay for it” and not have something in mind. Plus, he’s plotted against Phyllis before. Who can forget the Marco (Peter Bergman) ordeal? So we’ll definitely be paying close attention.

By the way, if Victor finds out that Adam (Mark Grossman) has offered Phyllis a job working at Adustus (which again occurs in the episode airing July 25), we think the Newman patriarch may literally lose his top.