The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis and Diane DOUBLE-CROSS Tucker?

Although it’s been months since The Young and the Restless’ Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) partnered up with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) in their disasters plot to take down Diane (Susan Walters), Phyllis is just now starting to face the legal ramifications of her bad decisions.

In the week of July 10, Tucker (Trevor St. John) located the infamous EMT Carson (Walter Belenky) and informed Phyllis that Carson will only testify on her behalf in her trial if she agrees to help Tucker and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) torment Diane. Phyllis reluctantly takes Tucker up on his offer which leads her to turning herself over to Genoa City authorities, aka Chance (Conner Floyd) and Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Then in the episode airing on July 20, Tucker and Phyllis sit down at a table and he presses her not to forget their deal. She claims she hasn’t forgotten. When he mentions Summer (Allison Lanier), Phyllis makes it clear that she will not loop her daughter in another Diane takedown plot.

Then this conversation reaches a whole new level of awkwardness when Diane walks in and joins the duo. Diane shockingly doesn’t rip into Phyllis, but instead offers her nemesis a chance to let bygones be bygones. Phyllis is stunned, as are we, and attempts to express how generous Diane is being. However, Tucker keeps butting in trying to stir up animosity between the two women, even becoming a tad belligerent. Take a look at the scene below.

Considering Tucker brought up Summer, Phyllis doesn’t like to be blackmailed by anyone and both she and Diane seem unnerved by Tucker’s outburst, is there a chance that Phyllis will double-cross Tucker to get from underneath his thumb? Moreover, could she team up with Diane to do it?

Possibly.

As unbelievable as the idea may sound, neither Phyllis or Diane appreciate seeing an unhinged Tucker and recognize the danger he presents. Plus, from Phyllis’ perspective, she may find that it’s easier to partner with Diane because although they are mortal enemies, she finds Diane more predictable and knows the soon-to-be Abbott has boundaries she won’t cross (besides faking her death).

Not to mention, if Tucker for some reason prevents Carson from testifying, or Christine discredits the EMT’s story, Diane is a great witness for Phyllis as the former can also testify how awful Stark was.

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

From Diane’s perspective, she may be intrigued with making a pact with Phyllis because the latter could become very valuable in Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane’s war against Tucker and Ashley. Phyllis could pretend to work for Tucker and yet feed intel to Diane. Taking it a step further, it’s not out of the question to see Phyllis seduce Tucker in an effort to also tank his engagement.

We’ll be paying close attention to the main trio of this theory, as something tells us the current partnership between Phyllis and Tucker is going to hit some bumps, and Diane is going to go to great lengths to project Jack and Jabot.