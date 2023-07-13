The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker CHEATS with Phyllis?

From the very moment Tucker (Trevor St. John) blew back onto The Young and the Restless canvas, he’s been met with skepticism from nearly all the residents of Genoa City.

Devon (Bryton James) has made his biological father jump through hoops to reconnect with him, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) have repeatedly stated they don’t trust him and even Ashley (Eileen Davidson) has in many respects kept up a wall with him despite them being business partners and engaged to be married.

However, Tucker continues to beat a drum that he’s a changed man as it pertains to his loved ones. This is especially true when it comes to Ashley. He pulls out all the stops to prove to her he’s Tucker 2.0 and that she can let her guard down and just love him. His latest attempt at "wooing" his fiancé consists of him locating Carson (Walter Belenky), the infamous EMT.

James Hyde and Walter Belenky as Jeremy Stark and Carson in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Young and the Restless viewers know that Carson could be the key to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) maintaining her freedom. Well, Tucker knows that too, but he also knows that there is no better person than Phyllis that could help with Ashley’s plot to drive Diane (Susan Walters) mad, which Phyllis can’t do from behind bars.

So the former owner of McCall Unlimited figures by finding Carson, he can use the EMT to control Phyllis and force her hand in working with him and Ashley to go after Diane. As desperate as Phyllis is these days not to go to prison for the rest of her life, it appears Phyllis will agree to help Tucker.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now this is where things can get interesting. Again, for months now, Jack and Billy have been warning Ashely that Tucker will eventually hurt her again. Then in the episode that aired on July 11, Tucker discussed with his wife-to-be about using Phyllis to get under Diane’s skin, and Ashley pretty much called Phyllis a risky and unpredictable wild card. Could these two points be a bit of foreshadowing that Tucker will break Ashley’s heart in the future?

Furthermore, when you consider that repeating history is par for the course in the soap world, it would seem likely that Tucker will again cheat on Ashely in their new relationship. However, unlike the last time they were together, we think he could find himself with Phyllis rather than Diane.

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Outside of the points already raised, allow us to make a few more. First, Phyllis doesn’t currently have a love interest in Genoa City with her former flames Jack and Nick (Joshua Morrow) attached to someone else and not seemingly interested.

Second, Phyllis has somewhat of a track record for getting involved with guys she “shouldn’t” when working on some type of project — i.e. with Nick and Billy (both times at Jack’s expense).

While we may be weeks or even months away from a Tucker and Phyllis pairing, if our theory even proves true, we’ll certainly be keeping an eye out on the pair’s future interactions.