The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon gives Nate a WARNING?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless’ Devon Winters (Bryton James), formerly Devon Hamilton, his world as of late has been pretty drama free. After settling his business feud with sister Lily (Christel Khalil) and his personal feud with cousin Chance (Conner Floyd), things appear to be running smoothly for the Chancellor/Winters heir. Devon even managed to find a path forward with biological father Tucker (Trevor St. John).

For many Young and the Restless viewers, they thought if there was one spot of potential contention in Devon’s life in the present day, it lay in his relationship with another cousin of his in town, Nate (Sean Dominic).

Devon and Nate have had a rollercoaster relationship since the latter returned to Genoa City. Things started to deteriorate when Nate had an affair with Devon’s then-girlfriend Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Brytni Sarpy and Sean Dominic as Elena and Nate in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Although the relatives were able to put a patch on their bond, things again got testy when Nate tried to doublecross Devon and Lily as it pertains to Chancellor WInters, all in an effort for Nate to further his career.

Then not even able to bounce from that betrayal, Devon found out that his cousin ironically cheated on Elena with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). While Devon had certainly moved on from Elena with Abby (Melissa Ordway), he still cared for his ex and the two were even friendly.

With all that said, it would be understandable for many if Devon opted to avoid helping Nate at all costs. However, in the absence of Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) and Neil (Kristoff St. John), one thing the Winters family has managed to do is pull together and put family over everything. This attitude is exemplified in a conversation Devon has with Adam (Mark Grossman) in the episode airing July 12.

Bryton James as Devon in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

After Adam previously insinuated that Devon would be happy if Adam took down Newman Media and Nate in the process, Devon goes to Adam to make it clear that he doesn’t wish his cousin harm and doesn’t want that “kind of energy out there.” Take a look at the clip below.

#yr🇨🇦spoiler #yr50 Tues July11/2023 Wed🇺🇸 #Dabby Adam I have no idea who Adam is talking to The End 😀 pic.twitter.com/FuRObePkGdJuly 11, 2023 See more

Now if you watched the clip, then you should have taken note of the fact that at the end of it, Adam makes a call to someone to check the status of his latest plan. He concludes the call by saying “Newman Media won’t know what hit them.” His ominous words sound like Newman is about to receive quite the shock.

However, what if Devon issues a warning to Nate first? While the former is not around when Adam makes the call, Adam’s attitude with Devon in the moments and scenes prior was very telling that the McCall CEO has something big in the works to sabotage Newman Media. Devon could very well take what he knows to Nate and tell him to prepare for an attack if he hasn’t already.

Mark Grossman as Adam in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

It’s even in the realm of possibility that Devon hires an investigative team to see what Adam is actually up to, and then relays that information to Nate. Devon by all means has the money to do that. Although, he may not be as inclined to go this far as he’s smart enough to know that getting involved in a Newman family squabble isn’t usually wise (even if Newman Media and McCall going to war actually benefits Chancellor Winters in the long run from a business perspective).

Either way, should Devon go see Nate and at the very least warn him, it makes us wonder if that would further heal their relationship and actually be a step in somehow Nate eventually returning to Chancellor Winters as an employee down the line.